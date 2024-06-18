The 'Art Is' Air and Water feature concert coming to Horsham

Enjoy the feature concert of Art Is... a community concert, with something for everyone.
Featuring Horsham's ITET Gariwerd String Ensemble, the ITET Mallee String Ensemble from Mildura, the Horsham Rural City Band, special guests the Flinders Quartet, and other musicians joining the HRCB from across Western Victoria.
Be part of a unique musical experience as the evening culminates with everyone on stage for two original Air and Water-themed symphonic works, a testament to the creativity of our local composer Nick Sherrifs.
The talented performers have put their hearts into their rehearsals.
Please show your support for local talent and the effort they have put into preparing for this concert and be a part of this annual musical extravaganza.
It will be held at the Church of Christ, 91 River Rd, on Saturday June 22 at 7.30 pm.
Concession prices for everyone! Tickets are just $20.
To book, go to the following: https://www.artiswimmera.com/event-details-registration/community-concert
Live in a cash-only world? Book by email to admin@artis.wimmera.com.au and turn up on the day.
Then on Sunday, June 23, is this year's only classical music performance at the Town Hall.
Flinders Quartet's 2024 season is built around music that marks history in unique and poignant ways, and in this vein, they are bringing to Horsham works by Mozart and Ethel Smyth.
Mozart's legacy is epitomised in the Dissonance Quartet, which is revered for its daring harmony that broke all the rules, soaring melodies, and sense of humor.
Ethel Smyth's first string quartet displays an epic vision that combines rhythmic angularity with deeply intelligent and sophisticated lyricism. It is no less groundbreaking than her inspired leadership of the suffragettes.
Flinders Quartet is instantly recognizable as one of Australia's most loved chamber music ensembles, entering its third decade with acknowledged musical skill and maturity.
Classical Melbourne stated, "It was an exemplary performance and a joy to hear this finely wrought music so superbly rendered."
Discounts are available for seniors and HTH members, or you can come as a group of 8+.
