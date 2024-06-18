Stroll through Horsham and enjoy Galleries on the Side 2024

Galleries On The Side, is on again in 2024 and is set throughout the Horsham CAD in participating businesses.
This year's artists include Works by Kim Gibson, Beth Campbell, Kathy Koop, Simone Dalton, Mark Radford, Joan Johns, Angela Walker, Yvonne Preusker, Peta Adamson, Sue Devlin, Joan Goad, Alison Norton, Michael Moerkerk, Isla Dart, Gayle Newcombe, and Naomi Zanker.
Exhibiting businesses include Cooks Manchester & Lingerie, Undercover Lingerie, Earle's Menswear, Redrock Books and Gallery, Imelda's Shoes, Hair Art, and ISO Art. Firebrace St, Roberts Ave, and Darlot St.
Enjoy the stroll!
Yes, it's made from keys...
Thanks to Art is...volunteer Katrina Taylor for curating this year's exhibition.
