Giant Koala in the running for national morning television competition

The community is asked to rally together and vote for the Wimmera's iconic Giant Koala as part of a national TV competition.
Channel 7's morning show, Sunrise, is embarking on a nationwide tour of 'big things', and Dadswells Bridge favourite is in the running to be featured during presenter Sam Mac journey across Australia.
Viewers will decide on his next destination when a poll is launched on Sunrise on Tuesday, June 18, pitting the Giant Koala head-to-head against another national landmark.
The winner will host the broadcast on Thursday, June 20, with seven live crosses from 5.30-8.30am.
The community will have 24 hours to cast their votes on Sunrise's social media pages, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 19.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said this was our opportunity to showcase the Giant Koala and the Dadswell's Bridge community to more than a million viewers nationwide.
"We need your support. Rally behind the Giant Koala, vote, and be ready to participate in a live broadcast that could put Dadswells Bridge on the map," she said.
"[Council] is already coordinating with the Giant Koala's owners and nearby businesses to plan engaging activities and interviews. Let's come together for this unique opportunity to promote our local icon and community."
For more information and to vote in the competition, visit www.facebook.com/Sunrise.
