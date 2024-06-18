Wimmera residents recycle ten million containers in six months

Wimmera residents have recycled ten million eligible containers in six months, and 'man's best friend' has benefited, along with many other charities and dollars going back into community pockets.
Residents have put $1,055,200.40 back into their pockets and favourite charities, returning more than 10 million eligible drink containers, averaging 217 containers per head of population.
One charity that has already benefited is the Animal Rescue volunteers, who rescue and foster animals until they find their forever homes.
"We take in dogs and cats, but mostly dogs, and we foster them until they find a home," Volunteer Tina said.
"So far, the Animal Rescue volunteer-based charity has received $1000 from people who have nominated us for the app," she said.
In addition to reducing landfills and putting money back into the pockets of locals and charities, the main receiving depot on Horsham creates jobs for local people through AXIS Worx, which is a significant benefit to community members who are now employed, learning new skills, and enjoying independence.
Bill Schmidt, the Director of Social Enterprises, said, "The benefit of bringing your recycling to us here on Golf Course Road is that it benefits AXIS and the people who work here. We recycle it for you, and you can nominate a charity, too, if you like, as we've seen how it benefits the animals here today."
Since Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme commenced on 1 November 2023, residents across the state have been collecting and recycling eligible drink bottles, cartons, and cans and returning them through CDS Vic refund collection points to receive 10 cents per item.
Statewide, the scheme has hit the incredible milestone of 500 million returned containers. The announcement was made at the CDS Vic Depot Melton operated by KARI, one of the busiest refund collection points in Victoria.
The Minister for Environment, Steve Dimopoulos, was joined by James Dorney, CEO of TOMRA Cleanaway, and Casey Ralph, CEO of KARI.
Some of the animals currently in care with volunteers were on hand to be petted and pose for the camera.
"Sandy was 15 weeks old and a bundle of energy and was looking for a forever home."
Denvah and Levi were just 10 weeks old and were born after the Pomonal/Dadswell Bridge fires in February.
Their mum, Star, was relinquished because the family's home was destroyed in the fires. They currently live in a caravan, which wasn't suitable for the mum and for the pups to be born in.
"They would like to stay together, but it isn't a condition of their adoption," she said.
"Our volunteers also collect dogs from the HRCC pound; we take as many as possible and find them homes."
On average, more than 20 million eligible cans, bottles, and cartons are processed across the Victorian network each week. Across the CDS Vic West Zone operated by TOMRA Cleanaway, more than 200 million eligible cans, bottles, and containers have been returned so far, putting more than $20 million back into the pockets of residents and more than 1,000 charity partners.
In the past six months, TOMRA Cleanaway has established more than 170 reverse vending machines, over-the-counter collection points, and automated depots across western metropolitan and regional Victoria.
The benefits of the CDS Vic can be seen for the community and the environment, including creating a cleaner environment, promoting recycling awareness, offering economic opportunities, and fostering long-term sustainability through the principles of circular economy and environmental stewardship.
Releasing its Milestone Moments: TOMRA Cleanaway's Report Card for the First 6-Months, its West Zone operation has collected more than 139,412,880 in western metropolitan and 91,897,850containers in western regional Victoria, putting more than $23 million back into the pockets of Victorians in the West Zone.
In Wimmera, one Depot and 11 Reverse Vending Machines have given back $1,055,200.40 to the local community, with an average of 217 containers returned per head of population.
