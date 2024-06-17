New Naturopath joins Des Lardner Organics to boost health outcomes

The Wimmera's newest naturopath is eager to enhance community health with minimal medical intervention.
Anne Werner has joined the Des Lardner Organics team at TerryWhite Chemmart Horsham Compounding, bringing her six years of experience and a passion for natural health.
She first met Des Lardner in one of the more arduous informal audition processes.
"I met Des previously as a customer in his old shop and he left a great impression on me," Ms Werner said.
"He basically offered me a job then but I was working interstate at the time. I always had that conversation in the back of my mind though."
Although she grew up in Geelong, Ms Werner has strong connections with the Wimmera, with plenty of family around Dimboola.
Having moved to the region with her husband, Ms Werner promotes a holistic approach using food as medicine and lifestyle changes.
She was inspired to follow her career after being treated by a naturopath when she was young.
"I am passionate about the industry and I am particularly interested in fertility and helping our future mums," she said.
"I love getting people to the healthiest state they can be with minimal intervention.
"I utilise a lot of food as medicine and I promote the use of exercise, whole foods and nutrient-rich foods."
Following her graduation from Melbourne's Southern School of Natural Therapies in 2019, the naturopath is also completing a Master's in Reproductive Medicine with the University of NSW.
To improve your health naturally, make an appointment with Anna or Des, and contact Natalie at 5382 4466.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.