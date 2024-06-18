Demons grind out road win over undefeated ladder leaders South Warrnambool

The Horsham Demons have handed undefeated South Warrnambool its first loss with a 3.5 (23) - 0.6 (6) victory in round eight of the WVFFL on Sunday, June 16.
Meanwhile, the under-18s were defeated by the Roosters 7.11 (53) - 1.4 (10).
It was a tight start for the senior women at Friendlies Oval.
Sam Rintoule's side held a two-point lead after a goalless first term.
Horsham responded with its first major in the second quarter, as it led by 10 points at the long break.
South Warrnambool applied pressure in the third term, but the Demons' defence only allowed minor scores, and it held an 11-point advantage at the last change.
The Demons' defence again held firm in the final term as the home side was kept scoreless.
Goal kickers: Tatiarna Nelson, Holly Nuske, Elle Treloar.
Best: Holly Nuske, Crystal Summers, Patria Lees, Shannon Cross, Madison Churchill and Dellie Brown.
Amaya Woodward also impressed in a run-with role in her first game back with the senior women since round two.
The under-18s were held goalless until the final quarter in its clash with the ladder-leading Roosters.
Horsham conceded six goals in the first half but held the home side to one major in the second.
Goalkicker: Scarlett Abbott.
Best: Scarlett Abbott, Charmaine Lockwood, Lara Purchase, Amaya Woodward, Lucinda Ferguson and Poppy Peters.
Both teams return to City Oval for round nine, its last home game of the regular season on Sunday, June 23.
The senior women will look to continue its wave of momentum when it hosts Cavendish.
A win over Cavendish for the under-18s would see them jump into third on the ladder.
