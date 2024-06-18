Hammerstein team celebrates double victory at Ballarat greyhound races

Wimmera trainers turned in a more subdued week of results, with the only winner at Horsham coming from the Hartigan kennel with Talkin Bluey.
Ararat training team Doug and Paul Hammerstein struck at Ballarat on Sunday with a winning double when Solid Ground and Rev Querida greeted the judge first.
Horsham Tuesday and Talking Bluey for the Hartigan team (Horsham) put on a powerful front-running display at no stage, letting his rivals into the race and simply powering away in the home straight to win by five lengths in the excellent time on a slow track of 23:60sec.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) and Garry George (Beulah) both had runners in the Final of the Mixed Grade Six and Seven event.
While neither was able to win, they were both able to fill the minor placings: Circle The Space for Gurry, running second, and Moonlight Grand for George, running third.
The Hammerstein team from Ararat had a remarkable day at Ballarat, clinching two impressive victories.
Solid Ground, a member of the Hammerstein team, dominated the race, leaving his rivals far behind with an eight-length lead and a stunning victory in 22:46sec over the 390m distance.
Rev Querida led early on but was challenged, and turning for home was under serious pressure, but was able to find again late and run away with a one-and-a-half-length victory in the excellent time of 25:66sec.
