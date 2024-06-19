Dimboola to host SSV primary school football 9v9 competition in July

Dimboola Recreation Reserve will host one of AFL Victoria's 9v9 primary school football tournaments.
The Little Desert gala day will be held on Tuesday, July 23, and is one of 33 events to be held around the state.
The program will be open for students from grades four to six to participate.
There will be a girls division and a boys/mixed division at each of the 9v9 Gala Days.
Depending on participation numbers, schools can enter more than one team in each division, and registration is free for School Sport Victoria primary school members.
First and second place from each event will progress to region-level events ahead of the state championships, which will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at La Trobe University in Bundoora.
The 9v9 format is designed to provide greater participation opportunities
for more students and schools.
Games are played on a smaller field size, allowing multiple matches to be played on a full-size oval.
School Sport Victoria CEO Jamie Parsons is excited about expanding the 9v9 format in 2024.
"The evidence is clear; the format will provide a better student experience with more students constantly involved in the play with the modified rules," Mr Parsons said.
"We look forward to working with AFL Victoria to educate and support School Sport Victoria coordinators and Victorian schools through 2024 ahead of the full implementation of the 9v9 format as the School Sport Victoria Australian Football Primary competition in 2025."
The increased number of Gala Days in 2024 comes after an eight-event pilot was successfully run in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.