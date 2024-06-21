WFNL junior netballers finish interleague season on a high at finals day

Two of the WFNL's junior representative teams finished in the top ten at the association finals day at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on Sunday, June 16.
The 13 and under team had a 3-2 win/loss record and finished sixth out of 12 teams.
Whilst the 15 and under squad finished with a 2-8-1 record to finish tenth.
Amber Mitchell's squad started its day with a tight 11-8 loss to Murray Netball League, then responded with a 10-7 victory over West Gippsland.
After a 15-10 loss to the Hampden FNL, Wimmera finished with wins over Parkville (13-9) and Bayside Direct (12-9).
In its 11 matches, the 15 and under's defeated Ballarat NA (20-9) and West Gippsland FNL (11-8).
Vernetta Taylor's side had losses against Gippsland (16-13), Parkville Netball (13-8), Waverley Night NA (17-15), Central Victorian NA (10-7), Albury Netball (10-9), Hampden FNL (23-10), eventual premiers Altona NA (17-9) and Netball Wodonga (17-6).
The WFNL also had a 10-all draw with Melbourne East NA.
Attention returns to club level, with round nine played on Saturday, June 22.
