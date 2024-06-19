Exciting free holiday activities for kids on offer across Hindmarsh Shire

Looking for something to do these school holidays?
Look no further as the Hindmarsh Shire staff have lined up an exciting array of free and fun activities.
The council's July school holidays program offers a range of activities including craft, roller discos, basketball clinics, karaoke, yoga and a movie at the Nhill Cinema.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland said participants are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.
"Looking at the planned activities there will be something for everyone in the Hindmarsh Shire these school holidays."
"The activities cater for those who enjoy sport, like craft, love animals, or would just like to sit and watch a movie."
To register for any of these events, visit: www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/schoolholidays.
For more information or if you have any questions, please contact 5391 4444 or email youth@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Monday, July 1
Basketball Clinic at the Dimboola Sports Stadium. Ages 6-9 years from 10-11am; ages 10-12 years from 11am-12pm; and ages 13-and-above from 12-1pm.
Tuesday, July 2
Tiny Goats & Co farm visit at 393 Dimboola-Rainbow Road, Dimboola from 11am-12:30pm.
Wednesday, July 3
Tiny Goats & Co farm visit at 393 Dimboola-Rainbow Road, Dimboola from 1-2.30pm.
Thursday, July 4
Karaoke at the Jeparit Memorial Hall from 11am - 12:30pm.
Kid's Yoga (ages 17 and under) at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre from 2pm - 2:45pm.
Friday, July 5
Crafty Art with Danelle at the Rainbow Library from 11am-12pm.
Monday, July 8
Crafty Art with Danelle at the Jeparit Library from 10-11am.
Kid's Yoga (ages 17 and under) at the Jeparit Memorial Hall from 1-1.45pm.
Tuesday, July 9
Crafty Art with Danelle at the Dimboola Library from 10-11am.
Mini's Disco (ages 12 and under) at the MECCA, Rainbow, from 1-2.30pm.
Wednesday, July 10
Crafty Art with Danelle at the Nhill Library from 11am-12pm.
Kid's Yoga (ages 17 and under) at the MECCA, Rainbow, from 1-1.45pm.
Thursday, July 11
Roller Disco (primary aged) at the Dimboola Sports Stadium (Recreation Reserve), 10-11am.
Roller Disco (secondary aged) at the Dimboola Sports Stadium (Recreation Reserve), 11.30am-12:30pm.
Friday, July 12
Despicable Me 4 at the Nhill Cinema from 1-3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.