HDFNL junior interleague football squads to collide with MCDFNL announced

The Horsham District Football and Netball League has released its teams chosen to take on the Maryborough and Castlemaine District Football and Netball League on Sunday, June 23.
The teams will clash in this year's junior interleague action at Stawell's North Park.
Team: Kai Whitfield, Hudson Ferguson (Edenhope Apsley), Nate Berry, Charlie Hindhaugh (Harrow Balmoral), Lenny Carter, Nicholas Hudson (Kalkee), Nicholas Verrall, Charlie Grosser (Kaniva Leeor United), Joel Plazzer, Jack Arnott, Luke White (Laharum), Dusty Kelm (Natimuk United), Tanner Tracey, Judd Oakley, Jett Rowe (Noradjuha Quantong), Thomas Sudholz (Rupanyup), Rhenz Enriques, Xyryx Gragasin (Swifts), Zander Johnston, Arkie Mackley, Jimmy Monaghan and Max Borchard (Taylors Lake)
Emergencies: Logan Christian, Zack Pickering (Kalkee) and Bailey Dridan (Laharum).
Coaches: Travis Mackley and Tom Dunn
Team: Oscar Dunstan, Levi Linto, Marcus McIntyre (Edenhope Apsley), Justin Mutch (Harrow Balmoral), Jett Martin, Liam Richardson, Aiden Reinheimer, Jye Dolan (Kalkee), Byron Merrett, Harrison Tink (Kaniva Leeor United) Nash McKenzie, Chase Whelan (Laharum), Harrison Adams, Micah Erhardt, Mason Hair (Noradjuha Quantong), Isaac Thomas, Eli Friend (Pimpinio), Hugh Weidemann, Riley Downer, Jaxon Coote (Rupanyup), Archie Hoffman (Swifts), Charlie Hedt (Taylors Lake)
Emergencies: Jack Bardell (Laharum), Sid Kingston (Rupanyup), Carter Monaghan (Taylors Lake)
Coach: Chris Meyer
Team: Joshua Robinson (Edenhope Apsley), Archer Cameron (Harrow Balmoral), Mitchell Mills (Kalkee), Willis Stimson, Xavier Stimson (Kaniva Leeor United), Angus Mintern, Josh Hutchinson, Brodie Foster (Laharum), Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Kane Bates-Russell (Natimuk United), James Officer, Harrison Daniell, Rosco Hair (Noradjuha Quantong), Jack Hicks, Austin Simpson, Jude Borlase (Pimpinio), Will Hemley, Max Sudholz, Archie McQueen (Rupanyup) and Austin Giusa (Swifts)
Emergencies: Henry Wardlaw (Harrow Balmoral), Lachie Kenyon, Tarquin Young (Swifts)
Coaches: Liam Scott and Ryan Gebert
