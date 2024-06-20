Remember when a Horsham father became an overnight millionaire?

Remember when a Horsham man won almost $1.6 million playing Tattslotto?
In June 2016, the Horsham Newsagency sold the ticket to an unregistered person.
Staff anxiously waited for the ticket to be claimed on Monday, June 20, 2016.
TattsLotto announced the big win the following day, but the winner wished to stay anonymous.
The Horsham lottery winner did comment on the ineffable realisation that they become an overnight millionaire.
"After feeding our pets on Sunday afternoon, I went online and pulled up the winning numbers from the Superdraw and saw all my numbers - they were all there!" he said in a statement.
"I'm still absolutely rapt. I yelled to my kids 'I'm a millionaire!' and they responded saying 'You're pulling our leg! Nah, no way, you know it's not April Fool's day'. But then I showed them my ticket and the winning numbers and their jaws dropped."
The Horsham man was one of 14 winners, and his share of the $22 million prize was $1.57 million.
At the time, the lottery winner said he had first planned to go shopping.
"First I'll take my daughter shopping - she'll help me spend it! I'm sure she'll have a big, long list ready," he said.
"But in all seriousness, it will make life easier for my children. I'll be able to pitch in here and there and lend a big helping hand where needed. Everything seems to have fallen into place."
If the ticket had been lost or destroyed, the Horsham man would not have been able to collect the prize.
Horsham Lotto staff member Dianna Richards said she couldn't be happier to have sold a division one winning entry to one of her customers.
"We couldn't be happy to know that it's been won by someone who supports our outlet and may even come in day-in, day-out hoping for their division one dream to come true," she said.
The winning numbers in Superdraw 3643 were 20, 13, 44, 2, 1 and 39; supplementary numbers were 4 and 7.
