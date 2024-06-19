Dr Webster, coalition criticises Labor's spending on ads for tax cuts

Your taxes are being spent, ironically, in Albanese Labor Government advertisements promoting 'tax cuts for every taxpayer'.
When Labor broke their promise to leave the 'stage three tax cuts' untouched, I indicated straight away I would nonetheless support the revamp because the new cuts would help Mallee voters, who have a higher proportion of people in lower income brackets than other Victorian federal electorates.
The Coalition supported those tax cuts because working Australians need cost of living relief, even though it has taken months to arrive - at last - from the start of next month.
Leaving aside that those on pensions or self-funded retirees get no cost-of-living benefit from tax cuts, let's take a reality check.
'Real wages' are your wage adjusted for inflation, the cost of buying goods.
Real wages are going backwards under Labor.
The Coalition is preparing policies to see real wages rise.
Under Labor, prices have increased 9.8 per cent but real household disposable income has fallen 7.8 per cent per capita.
Spending on electricity and gas alone has risen five per cent in the last three reporting months.
Pensioners are being forced to eat or heat, not both.
The Coalition is constructively offering solutions, such as letting pensioners and veterans that can work to work a little more without affecting their pension rates.
We can only implement these changes if Labor agrees, or we win the next election.
The cost of living and inflation are out of control and all economists panned Labor's May Federal Budget because it adds fuel to the inflation fire.
As Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health, I am dismayed that the cost of seeing a doctor is also increasing for many because Labor's tripling of the bulk billing incentive isn't working - bulk billing has fallen 11 per cent under Labor.
The State Health Ministers are so concerned, they wrote an open letter to federal Health Minister Butler to go further.
The cost of living and health care are in dire straits and a distracted Labor government is not fit to govern for struggling Australians.
