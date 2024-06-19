The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Dr Webster, coalition criticises Labor's spending on ads for tax cuts

By Dr Anne Webster
June 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Your taxes are being spent, ironically, in Albanese Labor Government advertisements promoting 'tax cuts for every taxpayer'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.