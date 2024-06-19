Turning defence into attack key for Horsham in Thunder clash | WFNL round 9

Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke believes that his side's defensive setup will be crucial against Southern Mallee in its round nine WFNL clash at City Oval on Saturday, June 22.
"You've got to be able to defend well, but you've got to turn defence into attack as well," Burke said.
"We want our back six to be proactive and hopefully provide us with some scoring opportunities from rebound as well, something that we're starting to get much better at."
The Demons enter the match fourth on the ladder and with the fourth-best points against (496).
However, Burke is well aware of the challenge that the Thunder presents in the forward 50 and across the ground.
"It's the even coverage [that they have]; you can put plans in place to stop a few of their better players, but you can't pinpoint fully because they've got a really good even spread," he said.
"With the mix, they've got an on-ball brigade that's very deep, and you can see they can kick scores very quickly, so the matchups have got to be right, but we've got to be ready to think on our feet."
Horsham returned from a fortnight off in round eight, while Kieran Delahunty's side ground out a win over Stawell to jump into second on the ladder.
Brad Lowe's three goals saw him cross 20 for the season and into the top five of the league's goal-kicking.
The Burras return from a fortnight off to face the Roos at Dimboola Recreation Reserve, with both sides coming off close losses.
The Saints edged Minyip Murtoa in round seven, whilst Dimboola also fell to the Saints by a goal in round eight.
Oscar Gawith continues to flourish in a forward role for the Burras, with 18 goals through seven games.
It could be a shoot-out between the two sides if Jackson Calder takes to the ground.
Calder booted six against the Saints to take his tally to 28 from five matches.
When the Tigers host Horsham Saints at Davis Park, it shapes to be an important contest.
Nhill sits a game behind the Saints, with Ben Knott's side only outside the top five on percentage.
The home side will look to rebound off a loss to the ladder-leading Rats in round eight.
Dan Batson was the only multiple-goal kicker, while Glen Saniong was named the best in only his second senior game for 2024.
Jack Henry continues to impress in his first season of senior football for the Saints, while Codi Kenny also returned from an injury early in the season in round eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.