Giant Koala to feature on morning television after fans vote in its favour

The Giant Koala in Dadswells Bridge will be the next face of Sunrise's 'most iconic big things' tour on Thursday, June 20.
Channel Seven's weather reporter Sam Mac will be at the Giant Koala from 5.30 am.
This comes after the community voted in favour of the landmark the program revealed.
Viewers of the program voted for the Giant Koala over Geelong's Big Sphinx.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said this was our opportunity to showcase the Giant Koala and the Dadswells Bridge community to more than a million viewers nationwide.
"We need your support. Rally behind the Giant Koala, vote, and be ready to participate in a live broadcast that could put Dadswells Bridge on the map," Cr Gulline said.
"[Council] is already coordinating with the Giant Koala's owners and nearby businesses to plan engaging activities and interviews.
"Let's come together for this unique opportunity to promote our local icon and community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.