Giant Koala to feature on morning television after fans vote in its favour

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
June 19 2024 - 11:00am
The Giant Koala in Dadswells Bridge will be the next face of Sunrise's 'most iconic big things' tour on Thursday, June 20.

