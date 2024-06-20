Frank Marklew joins exclusive club as he runs out to umpire his 1000th game

AFL Wimmera Mallee umpire Frank Marklew joins an incredibly exclusive club on Saturday, June 22, when he takes to Dock Lake Recreation Reserve to umpire the Noradjuha Quantong Bomber's round 10 HDFNL clash with Taylors Lake.
Joining only his mentor, Maurice Rudolph, who recruited him into umpiring, Mr Marklew becomes the second person from the Wimmera and Mallee region to umpire 1000 games.
"It's sort of hard to believe where all the years have gone," said Mr Marklew.
Rudolph will be waving the goal umpires flags for Marklew's 1000th game, while fellow senior umpires Cameron Pickering, Gerald White and Gareth Lane will make up the team of officials that together hjave over 4500 matches of experience.
Like most, Mr Marklew's football life began as a player.
"I would have played just over a couple of hundred games," he said.
Mr Marklew played for a few different clubs before finishing up with Taylors Lake where, in his final year as a player, he was a part of the club's 1988 reserves premiership.
"[After retiring] I wanted to be involved in footy and I was talking to [Maurice] Rudolph and he said 'why don't you have a go at umpiring,' so I went down to the umpire training," he said.
Over his career, Mr Marklew has been the man with the whistle in the Wimmera League, the Horsham District League and the Mallee League, where he's been on the field for several grand finals
He said a highlight of his umpiring career has been getting to share the duty with his son Leigh.
Mr Marklew has also umpired interleague games and pulled out the whistle for aboriginal carnivals.
"With umpiring, you get to meet so many people over the years," he said.
"I've been umpiring in places that I'd never even heard of, you go to place and think 'well does anyone actually live here.'
"Then on a Saturday, people come out and there's a huge turnout, and that's their outlet for the week."
Mr Marklew now joins an exclusive group, but he maintains he did not get there alone.
"I couldn't have umpired all these games without the help of my family," he said.
He said his wife Carolyn, son Leigh and daughter Aimee have been right behind him his whole umpiring career.
"We're like players," Mr Marklew said.
"You might have an off week, you come home on a Saturday night and say 'I don't think it went real well today' but you've just always have the support of your family and the other umpires.
"That's why you come back each week."
As an umpire, Mr Marklew said he has copped his fair share from upset players or spectators, but he maintains that maintain if you treat people with respect, they'll treat you with respect.
"It's not as bad as it used to be when I first started the crowd and a lot of the players, they just had no respect for umpires," Mr Marklew said.
"We cop a lot of abuse from the sidelines ... all these people don't realise that we've actually got personalities, and umpires make mistakes like players."
Mr Marklew did say that things have gotten better as his umpiring career progressed.
"Over the years the AFL and all the local leagues have clamped down on crowd behaviour and player behaviour," he said.
"It was a good idea to bring in the yellow and red cards in country footy ... if someone does something wrong, we can use one of these cards to help control the game."
Now, 999 games into his career with the whistle, Mr Marklew finds himself as a mentor to many of his younger umpiring colleagues and says his best bit of advice is to be confident.
"Even before you're walking onto the ground, you're halfway there," he said.
"At least you've had the nerve to have a go at umpiring."
Mr Marklew says young umpires should pay the first decision you see and stick with it.
"If you make a mistake, apologise to the player, and if you show them respect, they'll show you respect," he said.
"Numerous times I've said 'Look, I'm sorry, I'll pay that decision, I can't change it now.' And surprisingly, a lot of the players will go 'oh, okay, Frank, no worries,' and then they'll of move on with it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.