Thunder to play at its own pace against 'polished' Horsham | WFNL Round 9

Southern Mallee co-coach Steph Thomson knows the challenge that Horsham presents but is up for the task when the two sides face off in round nine of the WFNL on Saturday, June 22.
The Thunder also come into the match after a 19-goal win over Stawell in round eight, saw saw them re-enter the top five
"We've been training really hard and doing a lot of work, so it was really nice to have the win as a reward," Thomson said.
"The girls feel like things are coming together, which is nice, but we're getting better each week."
This stems from improved communication on the court, which has a big impact, particularly on the defensive end.
"We've worked out some systems which is a credit to the girls, and working out each other play and communicating that," she said.
Looking at the Demons, there will be a focus on execution while in possession of the ball.
"We just need to play our game; the last few weeks, we've probably rushed a little bit," Thomson said.
"We know we've got three seconds to get [rid of] the ball when we do set up ourselves for an intercept, [we have to] utilise it to make sure it counts."
Thomson believes it will take a whole team effort to cause a potential upset.
"It is always a hard game against Horsham; as always, they are a polished team," she said.
"If we play like we did on the weekend, you just never know [what can happen]."
The Demons returned from two weeks off with a strong win over Warrack.
Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy were hard to split in the attacking ring, while Zarli Knight also impressed.
It is another top-five clash when Nhill welcomes the Saints to Davis Park.
The home side has won its last three matches and find themselves two games clear of the Thunder in fourth.
Nhill has had several contributors across the court, Ruby James has been strong in recent weeks in the attacking ring.
The Saints swept aside the third-placed Roos in round eight.
Jorja Clode's 48 goals saw her pass 300 for the season, while captain Ashlee Grace and Maddison Bethune were named in the best.
The Roos are back on its home court as the club celebrates ladies day against the Burras, in a match that could determine the bottom half of the finals positions.
Dimboola will look to respond after its loss to the Saints, in which Olivia Beugelaar scored a season-high 28 goals.
After its bye, the Burras are on 12 points alongside the Thunder and Stawell but are sixth on percentage.
In its last match in round seven, Minyip Murtoa fought hard in the first half before the Saints pulled away.
Kirby Knight added 31 goals, as Ash Rintoule and Claudia Griffiths finished in the best.
