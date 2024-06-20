Reverend Solomon Raj shares inspiring journey at Easter Sunday service

Reverend Solomon Raj from Chennai, India Director for SHELTER Home shared at the Church Service on Easter Sunday March 302024.
He started a home for HIV/AIDS infected children in 2006.
Rev. Solomon met Arputharaj, a child with HIV whose parents had succumbed to AIDS-and who was without a home-through an NGO.
He decided to take him under his wing and formally adopt him.
A little while later, he adopted a girl with HIV as well.
Soon, word spread that Solomon was adopting children who were infected with HIV.
When another person approached him to take in two more HIV+ children, Solomon decided to start a shelter for these children.
The 52-year-old is now considered the 'Appa' (Meaning Father) of 47 children with HIV in Chennai, as he has given them a home in the form of his NGO, 'Shelter Trust'.
Holy Trinity have raised $4000 for medical support for the children at Shelter Home.
There are so many opportunities to serve the sick or clothe the needy, prove any kind of support to the homeless and vulnerable and by doing this we serve God.
May you be blessed as you continue to serve the community in the way God leads you.
Amen and God Bless,
Verse of the Week: Matthew 25:36-40 (New International Version)
I needed clothes, and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.'
"Then the righteous will answer him, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink?
When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you?
When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?'
"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'
