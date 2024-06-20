The Wimmera Mail-Times
Herbertson wins 34th Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Drivers Championship

By Tony Logan
June 21 2024 - 9:00am
Lexton reinsman James Herbertson emerged as winner of 34th annual Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Invitation Drivers Championship on Monday, June 17, after countbacks separated the trio at the top of the table on 42 points.

