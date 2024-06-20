Herbertson wins 34th Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Drivers Championship

Lexton reinsman James Herbertson emerged as winner of 34th annual Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Invitation Drivers Championship on Monday, June 17, after countbacks separated the trio at the top of the table on 42 points.
Herbertson's two wins in the six-heat series saw him edge out defending champion Ellen Tormey, with a win and a second, and Greg Sugars' win and two thirds.
A further countback sorted out the fourth and fifth placegetters, Nathan Jack and Chris Svanosio, both on 39 points.
Jack Laugher, the 2002 champion, sat at the bottom of the tally board with 21 points and picked up the dreaded, "Gary Chequer commemorative" wooden spoon.
President Terry Lewis paid tribute to the 25+ years of contribution made by the late, legendary Noel Smith to Victorian Harness Racing Industry and Horsham Club with his tireless efforts.
Lewis also thanked trainers and owners from stables big and small for supporting the series with their horses.
"It's our 14th year of our Industry Participants Appreciation Day being linked to the drivers invitation, and have a record six heats and nine races today."
Lewis congratulated the 10 invitees for their keenness to be part of the Championship and in particular those who had travelled long distances across the state to Horsham.
He also recognised the support of Decron Horse Care, Carbine Chemicals, Worlds Best Hoof Oil, Hygain, Hyland Racing Colours, Zilco, Oringi Protection Wear, Mustad Australia, Flyveils by Design, Grafx-inc Helmet Artwork, Cellarbrations Horsham, Virbac Australia, Claire Weston Photography, Norton Estate Wines, Melton Entertainment Park & Mantra Hotel and the Victorian Trainers & Drivers Association.
"Their generosity has seen thousands of dollars in product, vouchers and merchandise distributed to our industry participants in recognition of their day-in, day-out, dedication to harness racing," he said.
