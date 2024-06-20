Positivity and adaptability key as Saints challenge top teams | HDFNL R10

The 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League has been a season of change for the defending A grade netball premiers Edenhope Apsley, but it has also seen a good deal of success that now see's the side sitting inside the top six and ready to challenge the top teams.
"I think the group that we've got now have done a great job in just being adaptable and keeping that positivity," said Edenhope Apsley's netball director Paris Hardwick.
"Being able to keep a positive mindset, work well together, even though we knew that we were going to have a different team and different range of players, has been a credit to the team."
The Saints have claimed five wins in the 2024 season, but Hardwick highlighted a two-point loss against an unbeaten Laharum in round seven as a sign of the side's success.
"Our two goal loss against Laharum, that was just an amazing game," Hardwick said.
"Even though we did lose the game, we were really proud of the efforts, and I think effort is the biggest thing.
"Regardless of the score our team are not ones that will drop their heads and they'll keep fighting until that final siren."
Hardwick also said that Edenhope Apsley's adaptability and versatility have proven to be great strengths.
"Each week, we have almost had a different line up since round one, so the team has adapted well with different combinations on the court," Hardwick said.
"And also versatility in the sense that if a combination wasn't working, or we needed to make an alteration, we've got members within our team that are able to play in a range of different positions."
Hardwick also said Jasmine McIntyre and Morgan Keely as standout performers for the Saints.
"[McIntyre's] played every game and is playing really well, she's just really strong in that wing attack position," Hardwick said.
"She's developing well [and] being able to run out a full game in A grade after she's played a full game in under 17s is quite remarkable.
"[Keely] has jumped between A and B grade for the last few years, but has joined the A grade side again this year really well."
In round 10, Edenhope Apsley heads to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to take on the Kees on Saturday, June 22.
The two sides sit fourth and fifth on the ladder with a one win advantage giving Kalkee the edge.
"It will be a tough game," Hardwick said.
"I'm not entirely sure what they will bring to the court but we're we are looking forward to another competitive game."
Kalkee will likely take to the court as the favoured side, but Edenhope Apsley has proven it can take it to the top teams.
Elsewhere in round 10, the Swifts head to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to take on the Panthers.
Rupanyup is currently on a hot streak of wins with Noradjuha Quantong and Edenhope Apsley counted among the sides its defeated.
The Panthers are on the prowl for a seventh straight win.
Sitting sixth on the ladder, the Swifts will be hopeful of a win to keep the side ahead of Kaniva Leeor United.
The Cougars round 10 opposition is Harrow Balmoral.
The Southern Roos head to Kaniva Recreation Reserve but will likely struggle to claim victory amidst a difficult season.
Meanwhile with a stronger points percentage than the Swifts, a victory for KLU is likely to push the Cougars into the top six.
Also, the eighth-placed Taylors Lake will host the third-placed Noradjuha Quantong at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
And, Pimpinio hosts Natimuk United at the Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
