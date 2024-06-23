Horsham City Netball Association gets new netball rings

The Horsham City Netball Association was delighted to announce that, with the support of the Horsham Rural City Council and Shayne Breuer from Intersport in Horsham, they have new regulation-height netball rings at Central Park.
The HCNA obtained a grant from the Sports and Community Club, which funded the installation of the new rings.
"We are super grateful for the grant and look forward to its Sunday presentation," Secretary HCNA Casey Farr said.
"We have around 240 kids registered in our association. It helps kids not part of local clubs begin their netball journey," Ms Farr said.
"We are deeply grateful to the council and Shayne Breuer for their assistance in this important project," she said.
Some members are from clubs with too many players for their teams, so these young players can play with the HCNA.
The HCNA has teams in nine and under, eleven and under, and thirteen and under.
Ms Farr said the association would love to extend their teams to include fifteen and under, but the lighting at Central Park would not be adequate for running games that late in the evening.
"We currently use both city oval courts to accommodate the number of teams in our competition.
"We have a wonderful committee of volunteers running the association and an abundance of sponsors who donate an award each week to a member from each team who has shown great sportsmanship," she said.
"Mr Breuer from Intersport Horsham has spent hours helping me contact the council and pushing for new goalposts. He had a special interest in kid's sports, and his dad's father organised the original ones over 40 years ago. It was especially important to him to make this happen."
They had become extremely worn and bent and were 100mm below regulation height due to wear and tear over four decades.
"We couldn't have achieved this without the Council and Mr Breuer's support," Ms Farr said.
"Schools and Carnivals use the courts, too, so it's great to provide them with the proper equipment now.
"Most importantly, how good is it to help keep kids in sports and give them the best possible start?
."I'm just so thrilled that families can come down and use the rings for a shot on the weekends," she said.
The courts are also available for hire for match play.
