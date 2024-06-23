The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham City Netball Association gets new netball rings

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 23 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham City Netball Association was delighted to announce that, with the support of the Horsham Rural City Council and Shayne Breuer from Intersport in Horsham, they have new regulation-height netball rings at Central Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.