St Brigids College students give funds from school project to cancer centre

Students from Horsham's St Brigid's College have raised $889 through a school project, that they then donated to the Wimmera Cancer Centre.
Year 11 and 12 VET students in the small business class at St Brigid's College dedicated their year to creating their own range of products which they sold at a pop-up shop in Horsham Plaza.
All the money raised from the sale of the products was then donated to Wimmera Cancer Centre at Horsham, and has provided financial support for cancer patients.
Wimmera Cancer Centre manager Carmel O'Kane accepted the $889 cheque and thanked the students and their teacher Chris Rook on a wonderful effort.
"It's so lovely to see young people contributing to their community while learning new skills and developing a business acumen at the same time," Ms O'Kane said.
"We are very grateful to the school and to the class for wanting to support our centre."
