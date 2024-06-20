Turkeys and playing cupid: Sam Mac, Sunrise crew visit iconic Giant Koala

While the rain may have dampened moods, there was a ray of sunshine in Dadswells Bridge on Thursday, June 20.
Sam Mac and the Sunrise crew from Channel 7 visited the iconic Giant Koala as part of an ongoing series of visits to Australia's biggest tourism icons.
The presenter tried to help mum Stacey find a partner, albeit the result of the attempt is still pending.
McMillan also visited Daryl Deutscher's Turkey Farm, where he was made to wear a name tag to help presenters Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington tell him apart from the birds.
There was also a serious side to the visit, with Sam Mac talking to the brave CFA volunteers who battled the February 13 bushfires, which destroyed 45 homes and burned thousands of acres of farmland.
The following location for Sam Mac's visit is yet to be announced; however, McMillan alluded to visiting Tasmania next week.
To keep up to date with the promotion, visit www.facebook.com/Sunrise.
