Young Demons women named in Hampden interleague squad to face Ballarat

The Horsham Demons have had three players named in the Hampden Football Netball League's training squad for its under-19 women's interleague match against the Ballarat FNL on Saturday, July 6.
Greta Arnel, Poppy Peters and Adelle Weidemann have all been selected in the 34-player squad for the match at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
"For us as a club, it shows that our program and development of players has been successful, and our efforts since the competition started to continue to provide opportunities for the players who consistently put in the hard work," said Horsham Demons' director of women's football Terry Arnel.
Arnel has had a strong season to date.
She has kicked a goal at the club level and was featured in the best in her two appearances.
Arnel has also played in four Talent League matches for the GWV Rebels.
"Greta is fierce and tenacious at the ball; her vision in traffic and defensive pressure are her biggest assets," said Horsham senior women's coach Sam Rintoule.
Weidemann has also played four matches for the Rebels this season and featured in the best in the round nine match against Dandenong.
"Adelle possesses an amazing ability to read the ball, supplemented by her tackling ability and rebounding run," he said.
Peters has been a consistent performer this season.
"Her fitness and ability to make contest after contest [is a feature of Peters' game]," Rintoule said.
"[She has] balance and strength over the ball and her ability to run in straight lines
Peters has been named the best in all six of her under-18 matches and also earned a senior women's debut in the round-eight win over South Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.