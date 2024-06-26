The Wimmera Mail-Times looks back on its 150 year history through pictures

In 2024 the Wimmera Mail-Times looks back on 150 years of informing its community.
Having reported on the turn of two centuries and having watched a new millennium begin, the Wimmera Mail-Times' journalists and photographers have seen plenty of what this region can bring.
From the heroes we've watched from a young age become superstars, like two-time Brownlow Medallist Adam Goodes.
To the devastation our ecosystem can bring through fire and floods.
In 2009, the Horsham Golf Club left in ruin as fire tore through the Northern Grampians on Black Saturday.
And, in January of 2011, the streets of Horsham were under water as heavy rainfall pushed the Wimmera River to break its banks.
From the sporting games, and festivals that bring us all together, whether its the weekly pilgrimage to the boundary fence of a local footy oval, or the one off spectaculars like what Triple J brought to Natimuk in 2004 with the first One Night Stand.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has captured a lot over the years, and brought it through reports and pictures to its many readers.
