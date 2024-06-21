It's a Mum's World | Celebrating Teen Independence

You are going to find this hard to believe. I'm struggling to get a grip on the new reality myself. I am officially footloose and fancy free!!
My baby girl turned 18-years-old last week and passed her Drive Test - making her the proud holder of a Victorian Driver's License.
Amazingly, Tiani drove herself to and from her ballet lesson on Thursday, she'll drive herself to and from her singing lesson on Tuesday evening and to and from Youth Group on Friday night. Most importantly, she will drive herself to and from school for the rest of her natural life!
That's right people, five trips to school and five trips home from school each and every week.
All of a sudden, for the first time since my eldest daughter started kindergarten 17 years ago, my life will not have to revolve around drop-off and pick-up times. Hip hip hooray!
I feel so irresponsible. It's glorious.
I'll be able to run around all over the place without having to fit things in around someone else's schedule. It makes me feel young to be able to selfishly do what I want to do when I want to do it. It makes me feel lighter. Look out world, here I come! You should see the size of my smile and sense the depth of my sigh.
Ahhh. Motherhood. I'm entering another new phase.
No longer the mother of an 'L' plater, I now have one red 'P' plater, one green 'P' plater and one fully qualified driver. That's 360 hours of driver training I'll never have to do again and three daughters fully qualified to duck down to the supermarket to grab some more milk.
Whoop whoop!
Here comes the clever young lady who is my daughter, driving the car she bought with money earned at her part time job. What a way to hit that first official stage of adulthood.
We have toasted her birthday with a glass of wine and her sisters are desperate to take her out in the city. With red 'P' platers strictly zero blood alcohol there'll be no drinking and driving thank goodness. Darn, that 18 th Birthday party she's off to Saturday night might involve a glass of bubbles.
Coming! I'll grab my keys.
