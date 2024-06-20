Three-hour manhunt for Horsham man leads to police arrest in Hamilton

An alleged family violence offender who fled Horsham police was arrested in the Mount Dundas area after a three-hour manhunt by Victoria Police.
The man fled from police attention in Horsham early Thursday, June 20, 2024 and headed south.
It's understood he was involved in a collision near Mount Dundas on the Natimuk-Hamilton Road in the Cavendish district.
The man went to a farmhouse where a resident became suspicious and alerted Hamilton police about 8am.
That led to a coordinated search involving about 10 Hamilton uniform police officers in the Hyde Park Road, Dundas Gap Road and Masons Road area.
The man was corralled into an area and using technology Warrnambool crime scene operatives were able to pinpoint the man's location and arrest him about 11am.
The man was handed over to Horsham police, who are understood to have later interviewed and charged the man.
