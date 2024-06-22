Horsham trainer Paul Preusker awaits news on Captain Envious' racing future

Horsham trainer Paul Preusker is nervously awaiting news of whether Captain Envious will ever race again following an injury in Brisbane earlier this month.
On Saturday, June 15, the five-year-old bay gelding led the pack at the Brisbane Cup with 200m to go when it sustained a suspected suspensory injury.
It managed to finish third behind the winner Alegron.
Preusker told racing.com he wasn't sure he'd have a horse to bring home.
"About the 150-metre mark, he has gone amiss," he said
"He had it won, and unfortunately, he couldn't do any more the poor horse.
"It could be worse, but it's not great either.
"He'll get the best care we can give and do the rehab and hopefully get it right.
"Whether he races again, that would be a bonus, but it doesn't have to happen either."
Captain Envious has won several high-calibre cups since its debut in 2021, including the Ballarat Cup and Caulfield Easter Cup in 2023.
From 23 starts, the galloper won six races with seven minor placings for $714,965 in prize money.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.