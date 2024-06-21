HDFNL round 10 teams: Rup calls in Ovens and Murray gun for crucial clash

Rupanyup's line up has been bolstered for the side's crucial clash with the Swifts.
The Panthers have named Joe Hansen who's been putting in standout for Corowa Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray League in 2024.
Meanwhile the Baggies have opted for continuity with Brett Hargreaves showing faith in the same line up from round nine.
Pimpinio's only change for round 10 sees Adam Westley come off the team sheet.
Replaced with a Tigers' reservist, Westley has five best player mentions so far in 2024.
Natimuk United will be without a trio of its strong young guns Ned Glascott, Archie Sudholz and Kane Bates Russell.
Isaiah Admas returns to Kalkee's line-up, as does senior Kee Hamish Exell.
Edenhope Apsley brings Cameron Domaschenz up from reserves to play at half forward, while Ryan Obst comes into the side in a forward pocket.
Harrow Balmoral has named Matt Jones to return to the team alongside William Plush.
The only change Noradjuha Quantong is making to the side that scored over 200 points against Kaniva Leeor United, is the addition of playing coach Damien Cameron.
Ins: Cameron Domaschenz, Ryan Obst, Robert Wall
Outs: Fraser Thompson, Toby Ferguson, Ben Campbell
Line up: Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Ryan Obst, Christopher La Rocca, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Jordan Baxter, Robert Wall, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Flynn Loft, Ben Kilby
Ins: Matt Jones, William Plush
Outs: Will Burbury, Brait Headon
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Hamish Exell
Outs: Brendan McDonald, Tyler Neville, Dylan Avery
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Josh Milbourne, Hamish Exell, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Tarkyn Benbow, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Jayke Greig, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Koby Goodlet, Corey Natt
Outs: Luke Andrea, Matthew Hicks
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Justin Marra, Fraser Bothe, Koby Goodlet, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Daniel White, Corey Natt
Ins: Callum Cameron, Matthew Lee, Jett Munn
Outs: Kane Bates Russell, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Kyah Wilkinson, Joey Nagorcka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Lachlan Hutchinson, Lochie Ricketts, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Tyler Harris, Callum Hayes, Jett Munn
Ins: Damien Cameron
Outs: Harley Pope
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Dawson Cross, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, James Officer, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
Ins: Ryder Cerny
Outs: Adam Westley
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Ryder Cerny, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jai Brown, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Baker, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Angus Burns, Lachlan Holm, Joe Hansen, Jakob Davis
Outs: Jordan Weidemann, Thomas Smith, Angus Burns, Thomas Morgan
Line up: Angus Burns, Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Joe Hansen, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Max Sudholz.
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martim, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Kurt Bruechart, Ryan Folkes, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot, Zak Varley
Ins: Arjai Johnston, Tristan Rayes, Brendan Healy
Outs: Matthew White, Jake Parfett, Mathew Millward
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gebert, Ryan Gebert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Jayden Clayfield, Tyson Kidney, Hayden Jamieson, Connor Schiller, Tristan Rayesm Brendan Healey
