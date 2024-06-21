Last drinks for Balmorals' Historic Western Hotel

It was last drinks all round for the Historic Western Hotel at the small Victorian town of Balmoral when it closed at the end of May after 140 years in operation. The Western Hotel has long been the centre of community life in Balmoral.
We've all heard of the 'Pub with no Beer' but this pub, has no publican.
Set in the heart of Victoria's Western District, the once-bustling Hotel in Balmoral now sits eerily quiet, its doors closed and its bar void of the lively chatter that once filled the air.
The freehold owner hopes the silence will soon be broken if a new publican can be found.
"It is a unique opportunity for the right person(s) to seize the day and become a part of the hotel story," Landlord Richard Brown said.
Mr Brown managed the hotel from 1989 to 2000.
"We kept regular open hours and the locals could rely on that," he said.
"As the gateway to Rocklands, thousands of people come to camp and enjoy fishing and other boating activities. It would be an excellent hotel for a vibrant couple who is community-minded."
The freehold owners are actively seeking someone with the vision and dedication to breathe new life into the hotel.
They are willing to sell the freehold as a walk-in walk-out opportunity or offer a long-term lease.
"This is not just a business opportunity; it's a chance to become an integral part of the Balmoral community and preserve a piece of local heritage," Mr Brown said.
Significant renovations and reconstruction in the 1960's completed the hotels eight bedrooms, a drive-thru bottle shop, a bar that can accommodate 120 patrons, and a dining room with seating for 80.
It has been a popular venue for functions, parties, and live music, and is a versatile space with immense potential.
Balmoral's strategic location between Horsham and Hamilton makes it an ideal stopover for travelers.
The town's proximity offers an abundance of camping and fishing and recreation opportunities.
It is close to Rocklands Reservoir, a popular spot known for its Murray Cod, Yellowbelly, and Redfin in the summer and Trout in the winter, and draws thousands of fishing enthusiasts year-round.
The reservoir's consistent water levels ensure ongoing opportunities for skiing and fishing, further boosting the hotel's potential as a prime destination and all this is surrounded by prime merino wool country
The closure of the Western Hotel has left a noticeable void in the Balmoral community.
"Residents and visitors alike miss the social hub that the hotel provided," said Mr Brown.
"With a thriving football and netball club, the community spirit is vibrant and eagerly awaits the revival of this beloved institution," he said.
