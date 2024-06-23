HRCC seeks extension for budget, West Wimmera adopts 2024-25 blueprint

While one council has swiftly moved its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Wimmera's largest municipality has sought more time to iron out its wrinkles.
The Horsham Rural City Council sought an extension to finalise its budget amid challenges with a new financial system and inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, the West Wimmera Shire Council adopted its budget, emphasising infrastructure and community services despite a projected deficit.
HRCC chief executive Sunil Bhalla said the council would require extra time to finalise the budget, normally due by June 30 each year; the council will request that its 2024-2025 Budget be tabled at the July 22 meeting.
The council requested an extension from Local Government Minister Mellissa Horne.
"For many years, HRCC has maintained a strong track record of delivering financially sound and responsible operating budgets," he said.
"We are fully committed to upholding this standard for the 2024-2025 fiscal year."
The CEO said the delay is due to a switch to a new finance management system as part of the Regional Councils Corporate Collaboration Project.
The change will deliver greater administrative efficiencies for HRCC and several neighbouring councils. However, small problems emerged in the first year of its implementation.
Mr Bhalla also said inflation and the escalating costs of delivering community services impacted all Victorian councils, including HRCC.
"Nonetheless, we are dedicated to formulating a budget for 2024-2025 that is truly fit for the purpose of serving our community," he said.
"To achieve this, we believe it is crucial to provide our councillors with ample time to fully consider the budget prior to its final adoption."
Meanwhile, the WWSC adopted its 2024-25 Budget and Annual Plan at a council meeting on Wednesday, June 19.
Mayor Tim Meyer highlighted a strong focus on maintaining and enhancing critical infrastructure, particularly roads while promoting education, healthcare, tourism, and economic development.
"We have contributed a significant amount of money on our road network in this budget, which is a vital community asset," he said.
Cr Meyer noted the adopted budget is slightly different from the proposed draft budget, which was released for public comment in April due to changes in federal and state government allocations.
The council removed several expenses from its previously balanced draft budget, and as a result, the 2024-25 budget has a $697,000 deficit, which will be drawn from the council's reserves.
The 2024-25 budget has an income of $27,275 million, including $9.829 million from operating grants and another $4.843 million in capital grants.
Cr Meyer acknowledged the financial hurdles the council was facing.
"We remain committed to investing in vital community projects and we will continue to try to advocate and push for these projects as much as we can," he said.
"Overall, we are still in a sound financial position, because we have been sensible with our spending."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.