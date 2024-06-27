Social connection: the Wimmera's passion for community sport celebrated

Whether it's on the boundary at the football, in the bleachers at the basketball stadium, or from inside the canteen or clubrooms, the Wimmera's appetite for sport has never wavered.
Current football umpire Frank Marklew has lived his life at sporting grounds.
Having played about 200 senior football matches and umpired 1000, he knows how sport can bring people together.
"I've been umpiring in places that I'd never even heard of, you go to place and think 'well does anyone actually live here," Marklew said.
"Then on a Saturday, people come out and there's a huge turnout, and that's their outlet for the week."
Johnny Mullagh, born Unaarrimin, called the Wimmera town of Harrow home before he became one of the region's earliest sporting heroes.
Mullagh formed part of the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally, made up of Indigenous station hands from western Victoria.
In 2020, Mullagh was the first Indigenous person inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.
To honour his legacy, Harrow annually hosts the 'Johnny Mullagh Championship Cup,' in which descendants of Mullagh play against Glenelg.
Tom Willis, perhaps better known for his work as a founder of Australian rules football, was also the initial captain-coach of the Australian Aboriginal cricket team in the 1860s.
Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly executive officer David Berry spoke about what he believed sport bought to people in previous generations.
"When we're talking about the longevity of it, it was a way of communities getting together at the weekend and putting all the hard work behind them that they've done throughout the week," Berry said.
It was this 'social connection' that Berry believes was missed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we saw it taken away from us in the pandemic, and then we were able to get it back again, underlines just how important that social connection is," Berry said.
But in recent years, Berry believes the scales have tipped toward sports having a more beneficial effect on mental health and well-being.
"The social connection now is more around making people feel good or helping them to feel better, compared to the previous generations," Berry said.
However, as we have seen in recent years with the amalgamation of various clubs and leagues, the key to the future of sport in Wimmera is the retention of players and volunteers rather than the increase in participation, according to Berry.
"The maintaining of participation is just as important here in our communities as increasing participation, and that participation is going to look so much different going forward," Berry said
With people from different cultures bringing their favourite sports to the region, Berry, as part of the WRSA, hopes to have more infrastructure to meet the demands of those who have moved to the area.
"We as a community have to find ways to meet that demand... We are very well set up for our traditional sports, but how well are we set up for all those global sports that are infiltrating our sporting community now," Berry said.
Football has been the lifeblood of the Wimmera on Saturdays since local leagues were established in its current form in the 1930s.
The Wimmera Football League was formed in 1937 after being founded as the Wimmera Football Association in 1902.
Ararat, Horsham and Stawell were the founding clubs in 1902, but nine clubs competed as the league emerged in its current form.
In total, 16 clubs have participated, but several clubs have merged along the way.
The Horsham Demons are the Wimmera League's most successful senior football side, having won 10 straight flags from 2003-2012.
The same can be said for the Horsham District Football League, whose current form was established in 1946.
Kalkee, Horsham Homers, Wonwondah, Jung, Wail, Laharum, RSL, Longerenong College, Taylors Lake and YCW were the clubs that took the field.
The Kees emerged as a powerhouse of the competition with 15 senior premierships, including five straight flags between 2008 and 2012.
The Wimmera has had several players go on to play in the V/AFL.
Most notably, former Horsham Demon Adam Goodes won the 2003 and 2006 Brownlow Medals with the Sydney Swans.
Essendon legend Tim Watson (Dimboola) and four-time AFL premiership coach Alastair Clarkson (Kaniva) hail from the region.
In 2024, the Wimmera has 10 players running around in the national competition.
Most recently, former Horsham Saint Joel Freijah debuted in round nine of the 2024 season.
Rene Caris and Ella Friend are both preparing for the 2024 AFLW season with St Kilda.
Maggie Caris and Sophie Alexander have previously been on AFLW lists.
The Horsham District Netball Association was formed in 1986.
Like its football counterparts, Kalkee has had periods of success.
The Kees won consecutive flags between 1986-1992 and 2000-2004.
The HDNA was also the first of the two leagues to merge with football in 2014 to create the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The Wimmera Netball Association followed suit for the first season of the WFNL in 2021.
Jeparit won the first season of the WNA in 1952.
Since the competition's inception, the Horsham Demons have won 21 A Grade premierships.
The Demons and Rats would contest 19 straight grand finals across the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
Both clubs also share the record for consecutive premierships with four.
The region has Maggie Caris in the Melbourne Vixens' Super Netball squad.
The Horsham Amateur Basketball Association has been a fixture of the Wimmera's summer sporting calendar for 70 years.
Across this time, the Hornets have had several contributors on and off the court.
Former men's coach Owen Hughan's name is adorned on court one at the stadium, and the men's CBL MVP is named after him.
Meanwhile, the women's CBL has its MVP named after Mellissa McClure.
"It's an amazing achievement for a lot of people over a very long period of time. So, to have any sporting association or organisation that's been around for 70 years is massive in itself," said HABA life member Bec McIntyre.
"It's a really great opportunity for us to stop and look at what's happened in the past, the present and then look to what we've got to see is going to happen in the future."
Former Hornets Shaun Bruce and Mitch Creek have featured heavily in the NBL in recent seasons.
Bruce has won two championships with the Sydney Kings, while Creek has been a key player for the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
Creek has also had stints in the NBA and G (development) League.
Both players were captains of their respective teams during the 2023/24 season.
Whilst former Lady Hornet Chloe Bibby has played college basketball in the United States and has also represented the Australian Opals.
Cricket, lawn bowls, tennis, volleyball, hockey and soccer also pack out the sporting calendar.
The Yanac Tigers Hockey Club made history during the 2023 season.
Yanac won its record-breaking 20th Wimmera Hockey premiership, its eighth consecutive title in the open division.
The Wimmera have also had several athletes compete on the world stage.
Nhill-born rower Lucy Stephan claimed a gold medal as part of the women's four at the Tokyo Olympics.
Horsham's Kevin Magee won the 1988 500cc Spanish Grand Prix with three podium finishes.
Magee raced in 36 international events and was a dual Superbike World Championship round winner.
Alethea Gulvin (Natimuk) represented Australia in the smallbore rifle shooting.
Gulvin, a 2012 Olympian in London, won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in the 50-metre three-position discipline.
Murtoa's Glenn Tepper also represented Australia in table tennis.
Tepper competed at the Oceania Championships, Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
The Wimmera also has a proud history in horse racing, with jockey Dean Yendall and trainer Paul Preusker currently plying their trade across the country.
