WFNL round nine team lists: Tigers call on reinforcements, captain out

Nhill has made four changes for its round nine WFNL match against the Horsham Saints at Davis Park on Saturday, June 22.
Jordan Zeitz and Jake Harrap return to Jake McQueen's side, whilst Deek Roberts and Patrick Purcell will place their second and third games for the club.
Senior captain Jarryd Dahlenburg headlines the omissions.
The Saints have made three changes.
Brothers Levi and Zane Munyard return to the senior side for the first time since round five.
William Slatter makes his senior debut.
Horsham has made three changes for its top-five clash with the Thunder.
Corey Williams, key defender Hudson Hair and Jordy Schmidt come into the side.
The Thunder have made only one change, with Nicholas Yarran replacing Xavier Oakley.
Dimboola welcomes four players for its home match against the Burras.
Sam Leith, Lachlan Mackley, Michael Pohlner, and vice-captain Darcy Dubois are back.
Minyip Murtoa's lone change sees former Edenhope Apsley Saint Josh Roman make his club debut in the place of Samuel Griffiths.
In: Sam Leith, Lachlan Mackley, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois.
Out: Jordan Waite, Zane Thomson, onnor Ryen, Jonathon Ross.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Sam Leith, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsay, Will Griffiths, Jack Wood, Ash Clugston, Thomas O'Dwyer, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter
In: Corey Williams, Hudson Hair, Jordy Schmidt.
Out: Rhys Barber, Riley Williams, Sam Janetzki.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Hudson Hair, Jack Dalziel, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Archie Elliott, Jordy Schmidt, Cullen Williams.
In: Levi Munyard, Zane Munyard, William Slatter.
Out: Jordy Keyte, William Taylor, Bailey Brennan.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Levi Munyard, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Zane Munyard, Mitch Martin, Mitch Amos, William Slatter.
In: Josh Roman.
Out: Samuel Griffiths.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Oscar Gawith, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg, Josh Roman.
In: Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Patrick Purcell, Connor Jones, Deek Roberts.
Out: Jarryd Dahlenburg, Toby Marshall, Austin Merrett, Jordan Gurry, Bronte Hiscock,
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Tim Bone, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Patrick Purcell, Connor Jones, Josh Lees, Deek Roberts, Nathan Alexander.
In: Nicholas Yarran.
Out: Xavier Oakley.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Jacob Cocks, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tim Sanford.
