Crime rises in the Horsham, Wimmera as family violence remains a problem

The number of criminal incidents in Wimmera has risen more than 12 per cent in the past year to a rate of almost 10 per day, with family violence intervention order breaches again the top reported crimes in the region.
The Crime Statistics Agency has released the latest data for the year ending March 2024, which shows that 2507 criminal incidents were reported, an increase from the 2234 reported for the year ending March 2023.
While overall crime has gradually increased since the state emerged from the pandemic, criminal incidents have still not reached pre-pandemic levels, with 2016 being the worst year, according to the CSA.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Brett Curran said overall crime continues to gradually increase from the low levels recorded during the pandemic years.
"The scourge of family violence has been felt across the nation this year, with a number of high-profile homicides involving partners and ex-partners who were predominantly men," he said.
"The response to family violence remains a critical priority for Victoria Police. We have thousands of police working tirelessly to apprehend family violence perpetrators and bring them before the courts to ensure the safety of victim-survivors.
"We are also proactively engaging with perpetrators to ensure they are complying with intervention order and bail conditions, so that victim-survivors feel and are safe."
Sorted into local government areas, the Horsham Rural City municipality accounted for almost three-quarters of all crime in the Wimmera, with 1774 criminal incidents in the 12-month period.
The CSA reported a 9.3 per cent increase in criminal incidents in the HRCC, with court order breaches, criminal damage, and assault being the most prolific offences.
Family violence intervention order breaches (FVIO) increased 35 per cent from 169 in March 2023 to 229 incidents by March 2024.
Bail condition breaches remained steady, accounting for 149 incidents in the 12 months.
Criminal damage (up 28% to 185 incidents), common assault (up 40% to 112 incidents) and shoplifting (up 47% to 75 incidents) made up the top five subgroups.
Horsham's criminal incident rate per 100,000 population also stands at 8735 compared to the Victorian rate of 5686.4.
Only Mildura (10,530 per 100,000 people) recorded a higher crime rate per capita in the Western Victoria policing region, with Ballarat (7761.1), Greater Bendigo (6573.9) and Warrnambool (6429.2) already recording lower rates.
Act Deputy Commissioner Curran added crimes committed by people under the age of 18 is at "concerning levels".
"...this cohort (is) significantly overrepresented in serious and violent crimes such as aggravated burglaries, car thefts, high risk driving, and robberies," he said.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
