Swifts stake claim to top two with 73-point victory | HDFNL round 10

In the week leading up to The Swifts round 10 HDFNL clash with Rupanyup, the Baggies senior football coach Brett Hargreaves called the clash an 'old fashioned eight-point game' and, come Saturday, his footballer made sure not to leave any points on the park.
The Panthers were the first to strike at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, pushing forward from the opening contest.
A behind put the first point on the board before Rupanyup coach Brayden Ison struck the opening goal.
A tight midfield battle blocked both teams from scoring for much of the opening quarter.
The Swifts eventually pushed through, aided by a 50-metre penalty to post a goal.
A second goal late in the term gave the Swifts a slight edge over the Panthers at the first quarter break, but the Baggies would surge ahead when the game resumed.
In the second quarter, Rupanyup spent very little time in their offensive half as the Swifts midfield took control.
The Panthers remained goalless through the quarter, with a behind the side's only reward.
At full forward, Paul Summers proved valuable for the Swifts, despite immense pressure from Rupanyup's defenders, Summers kicked several majors as the Baggies lead grew.
Even when Summers was beaten, he'd often attract so much attention from the defenders a teammate would be free to scoop up the crumps and score on their own.
Down but not out, Rupanyup emerged from the half time break firing.
The Panthers snatched the momentum and began to claw back some of its lost ground.
What was a 43 point deficit at halftime shrunk to 19 points before a late surge for the Swifts let the black, white and teal take back some of that margin.
The Baggies kept the momentum through the final change and into the fourth quarter where the side kicked seven goals to the Panthers' two.
The Swifts won 18.22 (130) - 8.9 (57).
With this victory, the Swifts have firmed as the favourites to hold onto the second place on the ladder, and a second chance come finals.
Summers topped the round's goal scoring with 10 goals for the Baggies.
The round's next top goal kicker was Noradjuha Quantong's Judah Hobbs, who claimed seven majors in the Bombers 115-point win against Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Noradjuha Quantong got off to a fast start, winning the opening quarter six goals to two, and the side didn't give the Lakers a chance to get back into the fight.
Taylors Lake kicked only one goal in the second half and Noradjuha Quantong won 22.15 (147) - 4.8 (32).
Harrow Balmoral shared the goal scoring around in its 190-point victory as the Southern Roos beat Kaniva Leeor United 32.14 (206) - 2.4 (16).
Mitchell Grant and Nick Pekin both scored six goals for Harrow Balmoral, while Maddox Blake, Michael Close, Cody Deutscher and Jai Thompson each kicked four.
KLU went goalless through the second half while the ladder leaders were unrelenting in posting 18 majors.
Also successful in round 10 was Pimpinio.
The Tigers's senior footballers snapped their losing streak with a 17.7 (109) - 6.6 (42) victory against Natimuk United at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
Pimpinio's Brock Hamerston kicked six goals.
And, Edenhope Apsley claimed its second win in as many games, with a 12.8 (80) - 9.6 (60) win against Kalkee.
