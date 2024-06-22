Thunder goes to the top after tight win over Horsham | WFNL round nine

The Southern Mallee Thunder have gone to the top of the WFNL ladder with a 12.15 (87) - 9.12 (66) win over Horsham in round nine on Saturday, June 22.
As both sides lined up to open the first term, there were two apparent tags.
Horsham had sent Hugo Papst to Nicholas Yarran, whilst Tyler Blake had Billy Lloyd for company.
After it absorbed some early pressure, the Demons opened the centre corridor, and Ben Lakin converted a set shot after five minutes.
The Thunder replied through Brad Lowe as both sides looked to play fast.
Both sides traded goals throughout the remainder of the term, as the Thunder led by three points at the first change.
Demons senior coach Jordyn Burke was pleased with the start, but wanted his side to put on even more pressure.
"It was a great start, we bought the pressure," Burke said.
"But we've got to bring more when they're going inside 50; they're sweating on our mistakes."
Archie Elliott added a major two minutes into the second as the home side took the lead momentarily.
Both sides traded goals once again as the Demons owned territory and possession.
Southern Mallee responded on the counter through Liam Nelson.
Nelson's second of the term came after the half time siren as the Thunder led by 13 points.
Horsham struck first again in the third as Jasper Gunn snapped on the run.
Jake Garvey replied for Southern Mallee after 13 minutes to restore the half time margin.
Both sides had opportunities throughout the remainder of the term (including a Coleman Schache set shot after the siren.)
The Thunder held a two-goal lead at the last change.
Senior coach Kieran Delahunty wanted his side to be more clinical inside the forward 50 and create deeper entries.
"[We need to] run and carry and get that extra coverage," Delahunty said.
"You don't get the top of the ladder gifted; you've got to earn it."
As had been the case for the game so far, the Demons made the first move as Ben Janetzki was front and centre and snapped a goal.
Rupert Sangster and Ryan Kemp traded goals as the margin remained under a goal.
Jordan Motton steered through a set shot after 15 minutes to put the home side within a point.
Both sides had opportunities to take hold of the game.
Late goals to Sangster, Thomas Clarke and Lowe gave Southern Mallee the 21-point win.
Ryan Kemp added three goals for Horsham.
Versatile tall Jake Garvey kicked four for the Thunder.
Post-match, Southern Mallee senior coach Kieran Delahunty was happy with how his team responded to Horsham's surge.
"We just had to focus on getting back to win the contest. I think we probably overused the ball a little bit by hand and tried to be a little bit too cute," Delahunty said.
"I thought our small forwards really responded in that last quarter; they probably had a bit of a quieter day up until then."
An eight-goal final term saw the Burras claim a 13.6 (84) - 10.6 (66) victory over the Roos at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Minyip Murtoa trailed by five points at the last change before the fourth-quarter barrage.
Jackson Calder kicked four goals for Dimboola.
Ashley Clugston and Jackson O'Neill featured in the best.
Oscar Gawith booted seven goals for the Burras.
Luke Fisher and Kade Petering finished atop the best.
Nhill has overcome inaccurate shooting to defeat the Horsham Saints 15.17 (107) - 8.15 (63) victory at Davis Park.
A five-goal opening term laid the platform for the win as Jake McQueen's side moved into sixth on the ladder.
Dylan Ridding kicked four goals for the home side.
Jake Harrap and Daniel Batson featured in the best.
Corey Morgan's fourth major saw him cross 20 for the season as he finished atop the best with Becker Irwin.
