Horsham's dominant defence leads to win over Thunder | WFNL round nine

The Horsham Demons' defence led from the front in a 71-41 victory over Southern Mallee in round nine of the WFNL.
Both sides moved the ball with intent early at City Oval.
It was goal for goal before Horsham gained the upper hand.
The Demons created a four-goal lead as it showcased efficiency in the attacking third.
Southern Mallee stemmed the flow of momentum late in the quarter, as the Demons led by six goals at the first change.
Horsham coach Ebonie Salter was pleased with the start.
"Just two very specific things [that we need to adjust] in what I thought was an awesome first quarter," Salter said
"It's going to be intense this quarter again."
Horsham burst out of the blocks in the second quarter.
The home side's pressure in the mid-court was a feature as it opened up a double-digit lead.
In addition to the pressure, the Demons' defence created interceptions and took full advantage in transition to take a 13-goal lead at half time.
A surge from the home side saw the margin out to 17.
At the other end of the court, Thunder shooter Sydney Thorogood was strong in the goal ring.
Young talent from both sides got court time in the third term.
Zarli Knight partnered Imogen Worthy in the Horsham goal ring, whilst Nekeisha Bastin was on a wing for the Thunder.
The home side led by 19 goals at the last change.
Horsham maintained its intensity in the final term as it finished with a 30-goal win.
The Horsham Saints have ground out a 59-47 win over Nhill at Davis Park.
However, the reigning premiers had to do so without star shooter Jorja Clode for a large portion of the match as Taya Quick took her place in the attacking goal ring.
The Saints extended its lead at every change, but Nhill showed that it can stick with the league's best.
Ruby James shot 28 goals from 39 attempts for the Tigers.
Reigning Hatcher Medallist Abby Hallam added 35 goals for the Saints.
Dimboola has responded after a last-start loss with a 54-42 win over the Burras.
After it trailed by five at the first change, Minyip Murtoa reduced the margin to two goals at half time.
The Roos responded with a 16-goal third term before Ash Morrish's side doubled its lead in the fourth quarter.
Nicole Polycarpou shot 29 goals for the Roos.
Paige Glover and Stephanie Glover featured in the best.
Claudia Griffiths and Tamika Mentha were named in Minyip Murtoa's best.
