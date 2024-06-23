Rupanyup races to victory against Swifts, Bombers bag blow out | HDFNL R10

The Rupanyup Panthers have claimed victory in round 10 of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, June 22.
The Panthers beat the Swifts 51-35 while hosting the side from Stawell at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
Despite a tight battle on-court, the Panthers led for most of the game.
Both side's were competitive from the outset.
With well-drilled and energetic attacking groups, both teams traded goals early in the match as they fought for control of the opening quarter.
The Panthers would move into the forward and use its numbers and its player strong ability to find space on a crowded court to look for options before shifting to goal shooter Zanaiya Bergen inside the ring.
Meanwhile the Swifts offence tended to be quicker and more direct.
With long passes and faster player movement the Baggies were able to look for Rebbekkah Seeary sooner.
But, late in the term it was Rupanyup that slowly built to a strong lead.
In the second term the Swifts looked to fight their way back into the contest.
The Baggies began closing the gap to the Panthers lead.
From 11 points down at the first break, The Swifts got to within two points of level pegging before the Panthers took control once again.
For the duration of the game, the Swifts had moments in control but would couldn't take the lead.
Michaela Armed had a strong game for the Swifts, playing goal attack, both in moving the ball up court and finding space for a shot at goal, she was key in the Swifts game.
But the Baggies didn't have enough to overcome the second-placed Panthers.
At the umpires final whistle the Panthers were ahead by 15 goals.
Jedda Heard and Ally Hiscock were named as the Panthers best while Armer and Edwina Flackmore earned the same for the Swifts.
Noradjuha Quantong claimed the biggest victory of the round, defeating Taylors Lake 79-39 at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Shannon Couch scored 66 goals for the Bombers and was named as her side's best alongside Yolande Molineaux.
Zoe Gray and Chloe Kelm were Taylors Lake's best.
Kalkee was also victorious in round 10, beating the Edenhope Apsley Saints 45-36 at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
The Kee's got off to a strong start to the game, scoring almost double the goals of their opponents in the first quarter.
Natimuk United claimed its second win for the season, defeating the Pimpinio Tigers 41-34 at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
And, Kaniva Leeor United beat the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos 56-34 at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
