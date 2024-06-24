Wedderburn on the move as Redbacks jump from sixth into NCFL top four

WEDDERBURN has leapt over the top of Nullawil and Wycheproof-Narraport to take hold of fourth spot in the North Central league.
The Redbacks had started Saturday's round 10 in sixth position on the ladder.
However, Wedderburn's win over St Arnaud coupled with losses by the Maroons and Demons propelled the Redbacks into fourth spot.
The Redbacks recorded a 40-point win at home over St Arnaud.
Wedderburn was on the backfoot early when St Arnaud skipped out to a 23-point lead at quarter-time.
However, the Redbacks assumed control after quarter-time, kicking 12 goals to two for the remainder of the match to win 12.7 (79) to 6.3 (39).
Tom Campbell (three), Oscar Holt (two), coach Tom Metherell (two) and Junior Miller (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Redbacks, whose best player was consistent midfielder Jackson McEwen.
It was the third game in a row McEwen has been named best for the Redbacks, while for the Saints their standout duo was Harley Durward and Zac Phillips.
* Ladder-leader Birchip-Watchem flexed its muscle with a 104-point demolition of Nullawil.
The Bulls handed the Maroons the biggest loss they have suffered since joining the competition last year with the 22.16 (148) to 6.8 (44) results.
Birchip-Watchem raced to a 34-point lead at quarter-time and never looked back, with the Bulls' advantage growing to 63 points by the main break.
It was two of the Bulls' stars who were pivotal in their dominant win, with Nick Rippon (two goals) best on ground, while gun forward Ben Edwards outscored Nullawil off his own booth with a haul of eight goals.
Edwards now has 57 goals for the season - more than double his nearest rival, Nullawil's Mitch Farmer, who has 28.
Farmer kicked two goals for Nullawil on Saturday and was the Maroons' best.
* Just six goals were kicked across the first three quarters before Donald was able to break the shackles in the final term to beat Wycheproof-Narraport by 20 points.
The Royals led the low-scoring slog by seven points at three quarter-time, 3.10 to 3.3.
However, after kicking just three goals in the first three quarters the Royals booted four in the final term to prevail 7.12 (54) to 5.4 (34).
In a contest where goals were at a premium, Noah Berry and Blake Grant kicked two each for the Royals and Josh Grabowski slotted two for Wycheproof-Narraport.
Daniel Pearce (Donald) and Koby Hommelhoff (Wycheproof-Narraport) in his second game of the season headed their sides best players.
* Sea Lake Nandaly held Boort to just one goal up until three quarter-time on the way to a 99-point victory.
The reigning premier Tigers won 19.21 (135) to 5.6 (36) at Boort.
Eleven players kicked goals for the Tigers, whose best player was Max Cahoon, while Boort kicked four of its five goals in the final term after having just 1.4 on the board at three quarter-time.
Tom Potter was named best for Boort.
Sea Lake Nandaly Seniors 4.3 10.10 14.16 19.21 (135)
Boort Seniors 0.0 1.2 1.4 5.6 (36)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Seniors: B.Mcinnes 3, T.Mckenzie 3, W.Simpson 2, W.Donnan 2, A.Pattison 2, L.MCCLELLAND 1, C.Tait 1, M.Cahoon 1, B.Weir 1, B.Delmenico 1, T.Cox 1; Boort Seniors: T.Potter 2, A.Chamberlain 1, S.Barraclough 1, J.Coleman 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Seniors: M.Cahoon, W.Donnan, T.Mckenzie, T.Cox, A.Pattison, J.Poulton; Boort Seniors: T.Potter, J.Dick, M.Austin, R.McGhie, J.Byrne, J.Smith
Birchip-Watchem Seniors 6.4 12.8 16.12 22.16 (148)
Nullawil Seniors 1.0 2.5 3.8 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Birchip-Watchem Seniors: B.Edwards 8, J.Reid 4, T.Colbert 3, N.Rippon 2, D.Bell 2, L.Sirett 1, L.Foott 1, A.Butterfield 1; Nullawil Seniors: R.Smith 2, A.Thomson 1, M.Farmer 1, D.Smith 1, A.Casey 1
BEST: Birchip-Watchem Seniors: N.Rippon, J.Reid, B.Edwards, A.Butterfield, D.Reid, H.Hosking; Nullawil Seniors: M.Farmer, R.Smith, B.Sheahan, D.Watts, A.Casey, H.Lawrence
Wedderburn Seniors 0.2 7.3 11.4 12.7 (79)
St Arnaud Seniors 4.1 4.2 4.2 6.3 (39)
GOALS: Wedderburn Seniors: T.Campbell 3, O.Holt 2, T.Metherell 2, J.Miller 2, M.Lockhart 1, D.Jackson 1, M.Mcewen 1; St Arnaud Seniors: J.Needs 2, M.Egan 1, S.Elliott 1, S.Driscoll 1, O.Lowe 1
BEST: Wedderburn Seniors: J.McEwen, D.Jackson, J.Lockhart, M.Zelencich, J.Miller, D.Benaim; St Arnaud Seniors: H.Durward, Z.Phillips, S.Driscoll, M.Birthisel, T.Bertalli, B.Phillips
Donald Seniors 1.3 3.8 3.10 7.12 (54)
Wycheproof-Narraport Seniors 3.0 3.0 3.3 5.4 (34)
GOALS: Donald Seniors: B.Grant 2, N.Berry 2, A.Browne 1, R.Bath 1, T.Stevenson 1; Wycheproof-Narraport Seniors: J.Grabowski 2, C.Green 1, K.Hommelhoff 1, N.Grabowski 1
BEST: Donald Seniors: D.Pearce, B.Grant, R.Hards, A.Browne, T.Stevenson, H.Geddes; Wycheproof-Narraport Seniors: K.Hommelhoff, M.Murgov, T.Trewin, M.Fawcett, J.Walsh, S.Kennedy"
