Keith Lockwood looks back on 150 Years of The Mail-Times' local impact

Keith Lockwood, the former sub-editor of The Wimmera Mail-Times, shared some of his industry memories as the paper turned 150.
However, the third-generation newspaperman could just as easily become a farmer instead of continuing the family's tradition of getting the news out.
"When I was still at school, farming appealed to me; I thought it would be a good life," he said.
After completing his matriculation year at Horsham High School, he returned and repeated the year, hoping to get a scholarship.
"I didn't want to step off the end of the jetty [into adulthood] at that time, and if I repeated the year, I hoped I'd get a scholarship of some sort, not having any idea really of what I wanted to do after school," he said.
The student was not impressed when informed during the second term that all repeat students would be docked 15 percent of their marks.
Even though he had signed up for different subjects, the rule still applied to the student Lockwood.
"Perhaps it was a disincentive to keep students from making it a habit," he said.
When he left school, his father, Allan Lockwood, suggested he apply for a cadetship in the newspaper industry.
Mr Lockwood Snr was the long-serving editor of The West Wimmera Mail and The Wimmera Mail-Times and the second generation to carry on the family newspaper.
"Dad and I went down to Melbourne, me in my best Sunday Suit, and arrived in Flinders Street to catch the lift to the third floor to the Herald Sun offices," he said.
"It was probably one of the first times I'd been in a lift. My stomach was lurching up and down. I'm unsure if it was due to the lift or my nerves."
This journey into the newspaper world outside the family's newspapers was also a journey into independence.
"It was good to gain this experience away from the family business," he said.
I learned touch typing 120 words a minute, and I learned shorthand. I worked full-time and then studied journalism in my free hours."
With a Journalism Diploma, he entered the world subbing sports, including golf and bowls.
"This was a good lesson in accuracy," he said.
When reporting the TAB results, there was no room for error.
"When newspapers got rid of sub-editors, they got rid of quality control," he said.
"Everyone needs fresh eyes on their writing, and when you don't have that, you lose that quality control that is all-important in the media."
But when sub-editors were fazed out, he retained his job with a different title.
Feature writing for the Young Sun brought him in touch with upcoming entertainment stars, including John Farnham and Colleen Hewitt.
"We thought that was good, meeting all these important people," he said.
In the mid-70s, Patagonia beckoned, and he negotiated indefinite leave to pursue his love of travel and climbing.
When he returned five months later, the job was waiting.
He hurriedly made his way from Melbourne to home in Natimuk to collect a few items.
He began work the following Monday, reporting on the Australian Parliament, mainly the Upper House.
"The 70's were anxious times," he said.
"There were huge Vietnam Demonstrations and a tense time for those of age waiting to see if the mail would bring a letter to say they had to report for duty and service in Vietnam.
"My name didn't come up so you could say I dodged that one."
Mr Lockwood returned to the family-owned Mail-Times in 1979, where he spent the remainder of his newspaper career.
He was the Mail-Times' sub-editor when he retired in 2014.
"I spent some time as acting editor," he said.
But it never was a role he hankered after, preferring the people and the stories to administration.
The introduction of computers was not easy, and tutorials on using them took up more time than was left to write.
It didn't sit comfortably with the third-generation newspaperman whose family had witnessed many changes since the days of typesetting.
When comparing the stories he wrote in Melbourne to those in Horsham and its surrounds, he said each had their perks.
"Somehow, while I enjoyed both, when you write a story in Melbourne, you don't often see the people in the story again, but in a small country community, you do," he said.
"You not only know them, you may run into them at your next function. You will see them again and hear their response to what you wrote.
"It is a point of difference in what we do as journalists.
"You see the response and what that story you wrote meant to people when you work in a small community.
"I enjoyed both, but that part of the work locally was more rewarding."
Changes within the newspaper and media industry were ongoing, but so were outside influences he shared.
When he returned to the family business, farmers were embracing new chemical farming practices and the millennium drought impacted the whole area.
"We were down to two percent water storage capacity; the Wimmera River was in crisis," he said.
"We [The Wimmera Mail-Times] wrote a series on the drought and received a Walkley Award for it.
" It was a terrible time, but we were proud of the reporting that kept people informed; it's the job we sign up to do as journalists.
"The water was so low in Lake Bellfield you could walk across it and through the town it covered when full of water."
.
"Technology has been one of the most significant changes in our field in my lifetime plus computerisation and the explosion of social media.
"We had computers that only showed one line of text at a time, and people lost their entire article numerous times," he said
"Everyone depended on newspapers for the news and the classifieds before the introduction of social media.
"We'd have pages of classifieds, which were a large part of our revenue. Social media has changed the face of media with so much competition.
"I think I was in the industry during its heyday."
He said he believed AI has been on the way for a long time.
"How can a computer put the soul into a story?" he said.
The Lockwood family of Natimuk has a long history in the region.
But the course of their lives could just as easily have been determined with the toss of a coin on the bank of the Natimuk Creek many years prior.
Keith wrote in a special edition of the Mail-Times in 2009, where he was a sub-editor.
"My grandfather Alfred Lockwood, a tramp printer from Lancefield, came to Natimuk in 1899 when he heard The West Wimmera Mail was for sale," he said.
"Famously, he tossed a coin on the banks of Natimuk Creek to decide whether to stay or go. He stayed."
Alfred Lockwood ran The West Wimmera Mail for more than half a century, from 1899 to 1951, and retired at 83.
On January 1, 1951, Alfred handed over The West Wimmera Mail to sons Frank and Allan, Keith's father.
The Goroke Mail and The Harrow Mail were published under The WWM.
Both remained in the industry, retiring in 1984 and 1985, respectively.
"The Lockwood family are writers," he said.
"And the 150 years of the paper has been a journal of record."
His father, Allan, recorded his memoir, 'Ink in His Veins,' a record of three generations and decades of reporting on and the recording of story.
The family-owned paper changed in 1956 when the brothers entered into a partnership with the then 24-year-old Rupert Murdoch, and it has experienced several more changes in ownership in its 150 years of operation.
On the future of print media?
"They predicted that print media was doomed years ago, but it never happened, and I don't think it will.
"It may continue to change, but I think it is here to stay; people still like to get their paper."
