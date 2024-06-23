All-conquering Mullins plots Melbourne Cup return with Vauban

Brought to you by Karcy Davis.
As the (British) spring gives way to summer, the somewhat esoteric national hunt season draws to a close. And, as ever, the end of a season causes a sense of introspection among the racing authorities and media. This time around, much of the focus went on one man - the trainer Willie Mullins.
The Irish maestro was the top trainer at the Cheltenham Festival, winning the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle and extending his record past 100 wins. He added the Grand National in April, a race in which it seemed only a question of which of his runners would triumph.
And for good measure, he won the British Jump Trainers' Championship, which is all the more impressive since his day-to-day focus is on domestic racing back in Ireland.
The racing authorities in the UK are in something of an existential crisis over Mullins' dominance, and nobody can quite decide whether the "winning machine" he has developed at his Closutton operation is good or bad for the sport of horse racing.
But Mullins is clearly keen to gain more success away from the British Isles, and he has sights firmly set on Australia and the Melbourne Cup once more.
He has had success in Australia before, of course, winning two Queen Elizabeth Stakes with True Self in 2019 and 2020. Yet, he clearly fancies the "big one", and he believes Vauban is the one to deliver that holy grail.
Vauban flopped in the 2023 edition, finishing 14th and 14 lengths behind Without a Fight. He has been closer in the past, with Max Dynamite finishing a credible 3rd behind Rekindling and Johannes Vermeer in 2017.
But Vauban was the favourite in 2023, and one could sense that Mullins really believed this was his chance. He is undeterred, though, and most of those who have followed Mullins' horses down the years recognise that Vauban deserves another chance.
It is with a pinch of salt that we should look at the horse racing betting so far out from the 2024 Melbourne Cup, yet it is worth noting that some bookies have installed Vauban as second-favourite, just a margin behind Sydney Cup winner, Circle of Fire.
Those markets will move across the coming months, so there is no telling where Vauban will be come November.
What is clear, however, is that Vauban's preparations will be markedly different. He ran for Mullins across the spring and winter in the British 2022/23 jumps season, after which Mullins sent him to tackle a couple of flat races across the European summer.
Mullins admits that the strategy will now be solely focused on the flat season; he has not been in action since the 2023 Melbourne Cup, so he will be fresh for the flat campaign. Mullins is tight-lipped over how frequently - and where - he will run, but a masterplan will likely soon be announced.
One of the things the racing media has learned about Mullins is that you should always take what he says at face value. He is quietly spoken, although genial and witty, but his appetite for success seems relentless, and he takes the tough decisions to get there.
As such, when you hear him speak of Vauban as having a chance at the 2024 Melbourne Cup, you better believe that Mullins himself is convinced. For Mullins, it will not be about redemption for Vauban on the 5th of November. It will only be about winning, something that Mullins is very adept at.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.