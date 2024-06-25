New legal service expands across the Wimmera

Ballarat and Grampians Legal Service (BGCLS) launched its new services in Horsham on Monday, June 24.
Guests included BGCLS CEO Narelle Laing and Magistrate Michelle Mykytowcz.
The Horsham team will provide duty lawyer services at the Horsham and Stawell family violence courts and extend its reach to more rural and remote communities with a focus on justice for everyone.
It will significantly expand its services into the Wimmera area.
The new location in Wilson will open at the end of July and will focus on providing support to young families grappling with family violence.
The expansion has been made possible through funding from the Victorian State Government to establish a health justice partnership to assist families affected by family violence.
Senior Lawyer Chris Howes said, "The new service will provide an opportunity for people to be assisted with family violence with the view to begin the compensation process."
"I will also be involved in the court process. This service will make a huge difference to people, especially those with out transport to travel to services such as this. I am interested in finding our more about the community and how we can best help.," he said.
This innovative model will connect BGLCS with maternal and child health services, enabling early intervention and seamless referrals for individuals facing family violence in the Grampian region.
One of the lawyers who will be working in the new office is Joey. She will re-locate to Horsham and become involved in the community .socially as well as through her work in the new BGCL legal services office in Horsham.
CEO Narelle Laing said: "BGCLS is excited to be expanding into Horsham with a particular focus on assisting families impacted by family violence."
"The health justice partnership offers accessible, suitable, and timely legal support to families unfamiliar with the legal system."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowcz congratulated the BGCLS team for including an on-site social worker, which she said would add a valuable dimension to the services.
"Having a local connection to the area is essential to this service, and I know some of the team will be living here.
"Many may not know that I have links to the Horsham area through my father and an aunt who still resides in Horsham," she said.
The funding has facilitated the creation of new roles, including a Senior Lawyer, Referral Engagement Practitioner, and Community Engagement Officer.
A lawyer is also joining the Horsham team with a focus on disaster response and family violence, a project funded by the Victorian Government.
BGCLS has provided free legal services to vulnerable community members for over three decades, including outreach services to Horsham, Stawell, Ararat, St Arnaud, and Daylesford. In addition to the project-specific work,
Last year alone, BGCLS assisted 1,420 clients, with 1,145 facing disadvantages and 768 experiencing family violence.
BGCLS is a not-for-profit organisation providing free legal advice, information and community legal education to people who live, work or study in Victoria's Central Highlands and Wimmera regions.
BGCLS assists with individual legal matters but also more broadly in community development, community legal education, capacity building, and law and policy reform projects based
