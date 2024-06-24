Hindmarsh Shire announces return of NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition in Dimboola

Following the success of the inaugural NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition in 2023, Hindmarsh Shire Council is pleased to announce that another art exhibition will be held during NAIDOC Week 2024 in Dimboola.
This year, NAIDOC Week will run from Sunday, July 7, until Sunday, July 14, 2024, and its theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning: Blak, Loud and Proud.'
The 2024 NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition will feature artworks by well-known and highly regarded local artists Gail Harradine and Tanisha Lovett, whose works were also on display at the 2023 art exhibition.
The exhibition will be held in the Old Shire Hall, Lloyd Street Dimboola with the official opening at 3pm on July 7.
Artworks will be available for viewing during normal Dimboola Library opening hours from 9am-12pm and 2-5pm on Tuesday to Friday.
The exhibition will also be open from 3-5pm on Sunday, July 7, and from 9am-12pm on Saturday, July 13.
"Once again, we are proud to promote this fantastic exhibition in Dimboola and celebrate NAIDOC week," Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland said.
"Our Shire prides itself on its inclusive events, and our NAIDOC week exhibition is becoming another great event for our community.
"I encourage everyone to either come to the opening or save a day to view the exhibition during library opening hours."
For more information or any questions, please contact our Community Development Team on 03 5391 4444 or email info@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
For more information on the history of NAIDOC Week and to learn more about this year's theme, visit the National NAIDOC theme page, www.naidoc.org.au/about/naidoc-theme.
