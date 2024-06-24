The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hindmarsh Shire announces return of NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition in Dimboola

By Staff Reporters
June 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following the success of the inaugural NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition in 2023, Hindmarsh Shire Council is pleased to announce that another art exhibition will be held during NAIDOC Week 2024 in Dimboola.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.