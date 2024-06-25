Demons women demolish Cavendish in final home game of regular season

The Horsham Demons have entered second position on the WVFFL senior women's ladder following a 28.14 (182) - 0.0 (0) win over Cavendish in round nine on Sunday, June 23.
It took less than two minutes for the Demons to hit the scoreboard at City Oval.
Tahlia Barnett capitalised on repeat entries inside the forward 50 before Alicia Drew made it two quick goals.
Horsham scored seven first-quarter goals as it led by 49 points at the first change.
Crystal Summers got Horsham off to another fast start in the opening minute of the second term.
Elle Treloar's second and third came in quick succession as the home side's lead went beyond 11 goals.
Treloar, Dellie Brown and Shannon Cross booted multiple goals in the second term as the lead exceeded 100 points at the long break.
Cross was the first on the board in the third term as she converted from close range at a stoppage.
Bethany Bates kicked the second goal of the term as Horsham switched the ball from one side of City Oval to the other.
Holly Nuske finished the third quarter with two late goals as Horsham led by 25 goals at the last change.
"We've played three really good quarters of footy. Just stick to what we know and what we're good at," Demons coach Sam Rintoule said at three-quarter time.
The fourth term started quickly again for Horsham, with two majors in the first three minutes.
Horsham added three more goals in the final term to take momentum into the last game of the home and away season.
Goal kickers: Shannon Cross 6, Elle Treloar 4, Tahlia Barnett 3, Dellie Brown 3, Crystal Summers 3, Holly Nuske 2, Tia Aylmer, Alana Bascombe, Bethany Bates, Teilah Britten, Alicia Drew, Van Ika, Tatiarna Nelson.
Best: Shannon Cross, Catherine O'Dea, Tatiarna Nelson, Tahlia Barnett, Bethany Bates, Holly Smith.
The under-18s were defeated by Cavendish 11.10 (76) - 4.2 (26) at City Oval.
With the defeat, Horsham sits in fourth, coming into the final round against bottom-of-the-ladder Portland.
Goal kickers: Amelia Drage 2, Charmaine Lockwood, Mila Payne.
Best: Lara Purchase, Greta Arnel, Adelle Weidemann, Poppy Peters, Charmaine Lockwood, Maggie Fisher.
Horsham's senior women face Tyrendarra in the final round at Yumbah Oval, while the under-18s travel to Hanlon Park to take on the Tigers.
Both teams sit inside the top four heading into round 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.