Special luncheon for Refugee Week in Horsham

Refugee Week 2024 was celebrated in Horsham with a lunch at the Neighbourhood House complex.
About 30 people attended this year, combining cultures and food and sharing stories of resilience about their journey to Australia and the reasons to celebrate their lives in Australia.
Manager Horsham Neighbourhood House Charlie Helyar said the numbers were down slightly from last year, but a number of factors could have influenced that.
"People are still getting Covid and are wary of going out among people , plus the cost of living is affecting so many people in our community, and that has wide-reaching effects," he said.
Mr. Helyar's motto of Neighbourhood House in Horsham is, " It is a place where everyone is welcome, there are no exceptions. We welcome everyone because everyone needs a place they know they can go to when they need help in any way or just friendship," he said.
The new Tools Library launched last year has attracted several new members. Members can use any of the tools to do minor repairs at home without the expense of purchasing their own tools.
"If we help one person to maintain or repair their home, we have helped them with self-pride and confidence, and that is as important as the home repairs they may have done," he said.
Neighbourhood House also celebrated the second birthday of its Repair Cafe in June, celebrating another of the services they offer to the community.
The peak body for the Neighbourhood House sector represents the membership of close to 400 community-based organisations across Victoria.
Neighbourhood Houses have a significant and meaningful impact on the individual lives of everyday Victorians and hundreds of local communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.