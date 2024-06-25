Nationals push for nuclear amid renewables' cost, reliability Issues

The lack of cold fronts bringing rain to the region hasn't just wrecked the start to the cropping season for our farmers, it's been a miserable for so-called wind 'farms' as well.
Our first 'wind drought' since 2017 highlights what the Germans call dunkelflaute, or the 'dark doldrums' for renewable energy where the sun is not shining and the wind isn't blowing.
The Nationals warned Labor and the Greens for a long time about the danger of relying on intermittent energy to replace baseload power like coal and gas.
Labor are struggling at great taxpayer cost to deliver large-scale batteries and Snowy Hydro 2.0 to back up renewables.
Not only has the cost of Snowy Hydro 2.0 blown out sixfold to $12 billion, Snowy Hydro have also suspended their rain-generating cloud seeding program for the first time in 20 years.
As Labor and the Greens' green dream becomes the cost-of-living nightmare we predicted, the Coalition have electrified the national energy debate, promising a proven technology relied upon by 32 other countries with 440 power plants worldwide.
Adding baseload, zero-emissions nuclear energy to the grid will cost a fraction of the $1.3 trillion the renewables-only approach is expected to cost, and that we are all paying for on our energy bills.
In Ontario, Canada where nuclear energy is 60 per cent of their energy mix, households pay 14c a kilowatt hour, lower than any current offer in Victoria.
Ontario's price is also one quarter what South Australians pay, remembering SA is the poster child of Labor and the Greens' dream with a current 75 per cent renewables mix, rising to 85 per cent by June 2026.
Under the Coalition, nuclear energy will not be installed in Mallee with seven sites selected nationwide, with Victoria's site in the Gippsland region.
Nuclear energy occupies 360 times less land than wind and 75 times less than solar, preserving prime agricultural land and pristine bushland from wind, solar and divisive transmission lines like VNI-West.
