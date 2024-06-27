Saints wary of the experience that the Warriors bring | WFNL round 10

Despite the Warriors' challenging first half of the season, Horsham Saints coach Jess Cannane is not taking them lightly as they prepare for the round 10 WFNL match at Central Park.
Last season's semi-finalists sit in seventh with a 3-5 record.
"They've got some really good pillars and some experience across each of those [thirds]," Cannane said.
"We always match up really well with them; we play a very similar style of netball."
Cannane highlighted the impact that co-coach Jemma Clarkson and defender Lisa Considine have on Stawell's playing group, whilst the emergence of young shooter Ayva Mitchell also stood out.
"The more exposure they [younger players] get, the better they adapt, particularly with the youth and fitness [they've got]," she said.
"They also have got no fear; they generally come against players that they perhaps don't even know. So they can play a little bit more free."
The Saints will be sweating on the results of scans for star shooter Jorja Clode.
Clode injured her ankle during the 17 and under match against Nhill in round nine.
This allows Taya Quick to step up in the attacking ring.
Quick is in her first season with the club after she joined from HDFNL club Natimuk United.
"She [Quick] has that eagerness to learn and develop; she's obviously played a lot in the District League and has been picked in the [Netball Victoria] talent identification for the under-19 squad," Cannane said.
"She's already got a big physical presence and a bigger body. It's just about getting used to that physicality that comes with playing a lot more A Grade netball."
As a result, there will be an added focus on the continuity in the Saints' attacking third.
"This weekend, we've got another opportunity to continue to work on our depth in that attacking line-up and go from there."
Nhill will be looking to bounce back from its tight loss to the Saints when they host Minyip Murtoa.
The Burras themselves were defeated by Dimboola in round nine.
It could be a crucial few rounds that shape the top five, as the Roos host Nhill in round 11.
Coming into the clash, Nhill is two games clear in fourth, while the Burras, Thunder, and Stawell are vying for fifth spot.
The Eagles return from its bye to host Southern Mallee at Anzac Park, its second straight away match.
With the aforementioned battle for the top five, the Thunder will be looking to separate from the Burras and Warriors.
While Warrack will hope to bank wins in the second half of the season.
Horsham are back at City Oval and welcome the Rats.
Despite the respective clubs' positions on the ladder, the Rats will be hoping for a similar performance to its tight loss to Nhill in round eight.
Whilst the home side led from the front in a 30-goal win over Southern Mallee in round nine.
The Demons will have to be wary of the Rats who have had two weeks to prepare, but Horsham will want to keep up the momentum as the cross-town rival Saints await in round 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.