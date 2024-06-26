Burras will 'have to be on defensively' against Nhill | WFNL round 10

Minyip Murtoa senior coach Gareth Hose says there will be a continued defensive focus as the Burras face Nhill in round 10 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 29.
"I was really impressed with Nhill, the way they take the game on and move the footy," Hose said.
"We're going to have to be on with our defensive side of the game this weekend and bring the pressure that we applied against Dimboola [in round nine]."
Hose was impressed with how his midfield group stood up in the fourth quarter against the Roos.
"We need to be strong in the midfield because that's where the game starts," he said.
"We finished the second half last week strong; it's probably an area that we need to continue to get better at."
Luke Fisher and Dusty Cross have stood out to Hose on the ball, while ruck Nick Cushing "is starting to play some pretty good footy."
There will be a focus on getting the matchups right in the defensive 50.
Dylan Ridding and Dan Batson are the two players Hose highlighted.
"It'll be a bit of both [one-on-one and team defence]; we've been doing a fair bit of work on different elements of our ability to defend in the previous weeks, and then on the weekend, we showed signs of that."
The Tigers enter the contest at Davis Park after a 44-point win over the Horsham Saints.
Ridding booted four goals as Jake Harrap and Batson featured in the best.
Ararat returns from its bye in round nine to face Horsham at City Oval.
The Rats enter the second half of the season in second place on the ladder on percentage.
The Rats will hope for a faster first half than its round one match.
Ararat trailed at quarter and half time before a nine-goal second half.
Horsham will out to claim its third home win of the season.
The Demons pushed Southern Mallee before a fourth-term surge from the visitors gave the Thunder a 21-point win.
Ryan Kemp (3) and Jordan Motton (2) were Horsham's multiple goal kickers in its loss to the Thunder in round nine.
With other results, the Demons sit level on points with Minyip Murtoa in fourth on the ladder.
The Saints travel to Central Park to face Stawell, with both sides' last results being losses.
Tom Eckel's side had the week off, whilst Nhill defeated the Saints in round nine.
Corey Morgan continues to impact the scoreboard for Ben Knott's side, with four goals at Davis Park.
The Warriors sit two games clear inside the top three.
Tall's Aiden Graveson and Mitchel Taylor stood out in Stawell's loss to the Thunder in round eight.
Warrack is fresh off the bye and hosts the top-of-the-table Thunder at Anzac Park.
It will be the Eagles' second-straight home game after it welcomed Horsham in round eight.
Kieran Delahunty's side entered the contest after a 21-point win over the Demons in round nine.
"It's very pleasing [sitting at the top of the ladder]. At the start of the year, I wasn't sure how long it would take for the group to get together," Delahunty said.
"We're only halfway through the year, and we've got Warrack, the bye, then up against Ararat again, which will be a big challenge."
