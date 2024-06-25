Dimboola to host 2024 WFNL decider as finals venues are confirmed

For the second consecutive year, Dimboola Recreation Reserve will host the Wimmera Football Netball League grand final on Saturday, September 21.
The league announced its full slate of finals venues following a meeting on Monday, June 24.
History could be set to repeat itself only a year on as Southern Mallee (then Giants) and Ararat look on track to face off at the same venue as they did in 2023.
Whilst the Horsham Saints and Horsham Demons will hope to be in the same position in the A Grade netball.
The finals series begins at Nhill's Davis Park on Saturday, August 31.
Sunday, September 1, will see clubs at Stawell's Central Park for the elimination final.
The second week of finals begins at Warracknabeal's Anzac Park for the Second semi-final on Saturday, September 7.
Sunday, September 8, will see Horsham's Coughlin Park host the first semi-final.
Murtoa Recreation Reserve will host the preliminary final on Sunday, September 15, before the decider in Dimboola on Saturday, September 21.
