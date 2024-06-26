Edenhope Apsley still pushing for finals despite tough start | HDFNL R11

Edenhope Apsley Saints' senior football coach Adi Campbell believes his side can still play finals in the 2024 HDFNL despite a slow start to the season.
"We can definitely still push for finals," Campbell said.
"We'll need a few who wins to go our way, and a couple of losses to other sides.
"But, if we get there we'll push a few, I reckon."
An early loss to Taylors Lake and a run of tough opponents meant Edenhope Apsley had struggled to find momentum early in the season.
"At the start of the season we'd had players that had never played together, and I changed the game plan to a one on one game style," Campbell said.
"The boys took a while to go from what they've learned over the last couple of years to actually playing that style.
"[Now] our run and carry game is really starting to take off and we're pretty damaging at the moment."
Campbell said the Saints' backline is a real strength for the side.
"We've got a bloke that's come into our backline, Dale Smith ... I don't think anyone has kicked more than two on him since he's come into the side."
During the Saints' pre season, Campbell highlighted the younger members of Edenhope Apsley's roster as key drivers in his plan for the team's success," he said.
"Our young blokes, between 24 and 18 are standing up at the moment," he said.
Campbell named Adam Hood, Heath Keatley, Charlie Campbell and Jordan Baxter as key young players who have been putting in strong performances for Edenhope Apsley in 2024.
"Those kids are really starting to come through," Campbell said.
Next up for Edenhope Apsley is the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The Saints will host KLU at Edenhope Recreation Reserve on Saturday, June 29 in round 11 of the HDFNL.
Campbell said he does not know much about what the Cougars might bring to the field but acknowledged the side's difficult couple of weeks against Noradjuha Quantong.
He did admit the side may provide a challenge while referencing the Cougars' victory against Taylors Lake in round eight when it counted ex-AFL player Harley Bennell amongst its ranks.
As the sides currently sitting fifth and sixth respectively in the HDFNL competition, Pimpinio and Laharum are the two sides Edenhope Aspley may be chasing for a finals berth.
And, to the benefit of Edenhope Apsley, neither side has an easy weekend ahead.
Laharum hosts fourth-placed Rupanyup at Cameron Oval.
Outside of an early loss to the Tigers, Rupanyup has only recorded losses against the league's top-two sides this season, but is reeling after a 73-point defeat to the Swifts in Round 10.
Pimpinio hits the road in round 11, travelling down the Western Highway to take on the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
Elsewhere in round 11, Harrow Balmoral hosts Taylors Lake at Balmoral Reserve a week after scoring over 200 points against KLU.
And, Kalkee takes on the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
Noradjuha Quantong has the bye.
